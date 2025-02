Overland Park’s newest locally owned coffee shop aims to take its patrons on a coffee “journey” of sorts.

Owners Travis and Susannah Seipel had this goal in mind when they landed on the shop’s name, Odyssey Coffee.

A fitting name, seeing as it’s also the start of the husband-and-wife duo’s journey as owners of their first coffee shop together.

After several months of work renovating the space near 95th and Nall, the Seipels opened Odyssey Coffee to its first customers at the end of January.

​​Odyssey Coffee opened at 5247 W. 95th St.

The coffee shop moved into a space at the Trailwood Shopping Center, just off 95th Street and Nall Avenue, in Overland Park but just across the municipal line from Prairie Village and also near Meadowbrook Park.

Beauty salon Diva Beautique previously used the space.

Odyssey Coffee is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Odyssey Coffee serves up a range of coffee drinks

The menu at Odyssey Coffee features a variety of coffee drinks, from classics like cappuccinos and americanos to featured specials like pistachio white mochas and honey lavender lattes (two of Odyssey Coffee’s most popular items so far, Seipel said).

Odyssey Coffee sources its beans from West Coast-based Peet’s Coffee and Arkansas-based Onyx Coffee Lab.

In addition to coffee, the cafe also offers a variety of teas, lemonades and smoothies.

In terms of eats, customers can also choose from an array of breakfast items like sandwiches and burritos as well as baked goods like croissants and cinnamon rolls from Overland Park-based bakery Kate Smith Soirée.

Even during the shop’s “soft opening” phase, Seipel said the community’s response to the shop has been enthusiastic.

“The neighborhood’s been very excited,” he said. “It’s been, in a good way, way more than we were expecting.”

The Seipels are long-standing coffee enthusiasts

Though Odyssey Coffee is the Seipels’ first shop of their own, they are no strangers to coffee.

Travis got his start in the coffee industry in San Francisco before moving to the Kansas City area in 2010.

Outside of work, the couple also have shared a long appreciation for coffee, seeking out new coffee shops across the country.

Travis said they’d kept their eye out for the right space for a shop of their own for roughly five years before landing on the Overland Park space that Odyssey Coffee now calls home.

“This one just checked all of our boxes,” he said. “It kind of just fell into our laps.”

It was important to the two of them, Travis said, that Odyssey Coffee didn’t have the “ultra-modern” vibe that has become popular among coffee shops.

With its comfy chairs and couches and warm decor, he said the goal was to create an environment that lent itself well to long meetings, solo work sessions or catching up with friends.

“We want people to spend as much time as they want here,” he said. “We really wanted to be a neighborhood spot.”

