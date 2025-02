A local bar and grill appears to have its sights set on downtown Olathe.

In city documents, Austins Bar and Grill is listed as a future tenant that could be included in the redevelopment of multiple retail and restaurant spaces along Cherry Street.

On Tuesday, the Olathe City Council is considering a proposed Community Improvement District, a special sales tax district, for the Cherry Street project.

Austins aims to take over a Cherry Street space

A rendering from Tuesday’s Olathe City Council meeting packet depicts Austins in the southernmost part of the redevelopment — a currently vacant space at 114 N. Cherry St.

The restaurant would be a couple of doors down from the also-vacant space where Vader’s Bar & Deli previously operated, before it closed in 2024 due, in part, to impending redevelopment downtown.

The scope of the project entails interior demolition and expansion of the current buildings on the property and addition of a rooftop seating patio, along with landscaping, facade and other related improvements.

City documents say redevelopment should wrap up and new tenants should open for business in 2026.

Austins specializes in “sports, spirits, and steaks”

The restaurant serves classic pub fare like burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and chicken fried chicken.

The menu also serves appetizers like chicken wings, sliders, fried pickles and “bang bang” shrimp.

Austins also offers a variety of beers and cocktails, like Bloody Marys and margaritas.

Austins currently has two Olathe locations and one in Gardner. (It’s unclear at this point whether the downtown location will serve as an expansion or a relocation of an existing spot.)

Multiple other businesses are coming to downtown

Austins comes as the latest in a growing number of new additions to the area, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its downtown.

Local eateries Pizza 51, Third Street Social, and Char Bar also plan to open new locations in downtown Olathe — all of which are popular on the other side of the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.

Local bike shop Bikes for the Likes of Us also recently opened downtown, after relocating from its former spot off Santa Fe Street and Interstate 35.

Want more food and drink news? Locally-owned coffee shop opens in busy spot where Prairie Village and Overland Park meet