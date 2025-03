Coffee cake maker Frannie Franks has closed its doors in Leawood, roughly five months after opening there.

The locally-owned company’s only Johnson County storefront served its last in-store customers on Saturday.

Frannie Franks opened in Leawood in October

The coffee cakery occupied a space at the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

Before Frannie Franks took over the space at 11828 Roe Ave., it was previously home to Kansas City, Missouri-based Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

The juicery and cafe was open for two years before it closed its doors in the spring of 2024. The Leawood location was that company’s only Johnson County spot as well.

Something else is moving in soon

In an announcement via social media, Frannie Franks’ owners told customers that the closure comes due to another business moving in under a newly-signed permanent lease.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support and loyalty—it means the world to us,” the post read.

Officials with Washington Prime Group, Town Center Plaza’s property managers, did not immediately respond to Post inquiries.

Frannie Franks isn’t leaving Johnson County altogether

Though Frannie Franks will no longer have an actual storefront in Johnson County, it will maintain its presence at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

Owner Jill McEnroe launched Frannie Franks roughly 15 years ago, initially finding a following at the Overland Park Farmers Market before opening a storefront in Independence, Missouri.

Across the state line, Frannie Franks’ flagship store in Independence will also remain open, with plans to extend its hours.

Want more food and drink news? Coffee chain Dutch Bros officially opens first Overland Park location