Clothing retailer Forever 21 will pull its last Johnson County location out of the area, along with hundreds of others across the country.

Amidst bankruptcy filings, the struggling California-based retailer plans to wind down operations across the country.

Employees at the Oak Park Mall location confirmed this week that the store was one of the ones impacted by closures, though a closing date was unavailable.

The Oak Park Mall is Johnson County’s last

The store occupies a space on the upper level of the Oak Park Mall, near Macy’s and the mall’s food court.

The retailer offers a wide range of women’s clothing items, from sweatshirts and blouses to formal dresses and shoes.

Forever 21 also offers accessories like jewelry, bags and sunglasses.

Forever 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

This spring’s bankruptcy filing marks the second time in the past several years that Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement on Forever 21’s website, the company cited “rising costs and increased competition from abroad” as factors in making its business model “unsustainable”.

The California-based company is actively seeking a buyer for some or all of its assets, according to the statement.

The store is still open in the meantime

While the liquidation process continues, the company said its stores across the country will remain open for now.

Forever 21’s bankruptcy-related closures follows several other retailers closing their last Johnson County stores as a recent result of bankruptcy.

Furniture brand American Freight shuttered in Shawnee after the company filed for bankruptcy last fall.

Fabric and craft retailer Joann Fabrics is also in the process of closing its Overland Park and Shawnee stores after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Want more local business news? Party supply chain Zurchers debuts new Overland Park store in ex-Party City space