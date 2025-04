A teenager will serve one year in a juvenile correctional facility for bringing a gun to Shawnee Mission South High School last year.

On March 25 in Johnson County District Court, the teen was sentenced to 12 months in a juvenile correctional facility for a firearm in possession by a felon, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.

The male, who was 15 at the time of the incident last year, pleaded guilty to the charge in February. As part of that plea, two other charges, including juvenile possession of a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer, were dismissed.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Brenda Cameron.

The Post is not naming the teenager because he is still a minor.

The incident happened in late 2024

On Dec. 8, 2024, the boy was arrested after several students told an assistant principal that he was showing off a gun to several of his friends inside SM South High School.

The staff member immediately alerted the school resource officer, and the building was placed on lockdown as they went to find the teen. He was taken into police custody without incident.

There was “no intent” to do any harm and the gun was never pointed at anyone, Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said in an interview around the time of the incident.

In a December court appearance for the boy, Judge Jenifer Ashford pointed out that the boy was already on probation and participating in the county’s juvenile drug treatment court for a previous case.

JoCo court recently sentenced another student for bringing gun to school

This sentencing is the second in as many weeks where a Johnson County student has been punished for bringing a gun to school.

Unrelated to the SM South case, on March 20, Jaylon Elmore was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted premeditated murder and eight months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Elmore brought a homemade “ghost gun” to Olathe East High School in 2022 and exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer in the school’s main office.

Elmore, the officer and an assistant principal were all wounded.

What’s next

The teen in the SM South case will serve his sentence with 107 days credited for the time he has already spent in custody.

