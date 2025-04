The city of Olathe is conducting a space needs study to plan for city staffing changes over the next decade.

The Olathe City Council recently approved spending $191,000 on the space needs study for city employees, which will consider staffing changes and help the city plan for the next 10 years.

As part of the deal, the city council agreed on March 18 to hire Peckham, Guyton, Albers and Viet, Inc. — an architecture, design and planning firm. The study is expected to take about six months, said Cody Kennedy, chief communications and marketing officer for Olathe.

“This project/study looks at a ten-year horizon for Olathe, the number of employees, and would help determine the square footage needed,” Kennedy said in an email April 1. “Since we no longer have the IT building — will be Third Street Social — or the Housing Building — will be Char Bar — we’re having to rent space at Renner and 119th — former AIG — to accommodate those employees.”

“Olathe City Hall, after the renovations, will be at capacity so this study will look holistically at currently owned city spaces and what would be needed elsewhere to accommodate the workforce,” he added.

The city hall project, which is in its final stages:

began late last year and is expected to wrap up this summer.

included interior improvements, as well as upgrades to the building’s aging HVAC system and a new roof. Additionally, some parts of the building will be getting new carpet, new paint and replacement furniture.

is part of a wider $7.5 million project to update city facilities that will also see improvements at the campus on Robinson Drive that houses public works and some other city divisions, the Olathe Community Center and the Fire Administration building on the city’s public safety campus near Old 56 Highway and Harrison Street.

Kennedy noted that the results of the study will be public and will look at the spaces and buildings owned by the city, the number of employees in each division, and determine the square footage needed for the workforce.

While Olathe wraps up the city hall renovations, the space needs study will also help the city plan for long-term needs, Kennedy said. The architects hired for the study anticipate completion by winter.

Kennedy noted the $191,000 agreement comprises the following:

Reviewing the utilization and floor plans of current city-owned facilities

Reviewing the city’s strategic plans and past facilities studies

Interviews with city staff and stakeholders

An analysis and comparison of peer/benchmark cities

Review of lease versus ownership options

Preparation of a final report

City documents note the study will “provide valuable information” for the city in preparing future capital improvements projects and planning for city facilities and vertical construction.

