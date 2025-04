More than two years after a Popeyes in Mission caught fire, it has finally reopened with a brand new look.

The fast-casual restaurant has wrapped up reconstruction at 6821 Johnson Drive, reopening for business earlier this month.

Popeyes reopened at 6821 Johnson Drive

The restaurant was rebuilt and reopened at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street, near Natural Grocers and Mission Animal Clinic.

The structure has new features like a two-lane drive thru, an outdoor patio, and a screening wall along the sides of the property.

The Florida-based chain is known for its chicken wings and sandwiches, but it also serves other items like mashed potatoes, red beans and rice, biscuits and coleslaw.

The restaurant succumbed to fire damage

In the summer of 2023, city staff in Mission told the Post that the former building no longer met city code due to interior damage.

The Mission restaurant caught fire in January 2023 and remained closed for nearly two years while it underwent reconstruction.

At the time, crews from Consolidated Fire District #2 reported no injuries during the early morning fire.

Another Popeyes is in the works in Johnson County

The Florida-based company also plans to open a new restaurant soon in Overland Park.

The space off 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue was previously occupied by fellow fast-casual eatery Lion’s Choice before the it closed in the summer of 2024.

In addition to Overland Park and Mission, the chain has locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Want more food and drink news? Overland Park sourdough baker’s success is spilling out of her kitchen