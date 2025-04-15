The city of Prairie Village is looking at improving five major thoroughfares over the next five years.

The Prairie Village City Council last week voted 11-0 to approve a five-year plan for the city’s County Assistance Road System program funding requests. Councilmember Ian Graves was absent.

While the city is eyeing improvements to five major thoroughfares over the next five years — Roe Avenue, 83rd Street, Nall Avenue, 75th Street and Mission Road — Monday night’s approval only commits the city to the 2026 project.

What is CARS?

For decades, Johnson County has funded the CARS program to help cities maintain major corridors.

Cities submit five-year road improvement plans to the county annually, and the county picks projects to allocate funds to.

The county pays up to 50% of construction costs for selected projects.

Residential and local streets are ineligible for the program. Only major corridors are eligible for CARS funding.

A look at Prairie Village’s plan from 2026 to 2030

Here is a look Prairie Village’s five-year CARS program improvement plan from 2026 to 2030:

In 2026, a $1.345 million Roe Avenue improvement project from 63rd to 83rd streets. The city is asking for $672,500 from the county.

In 2027, a nearly $1.5 million 83rd Street improvement project from the eastern city limits to Nall Avenue with a CARS funding request of nearly $730,000.

A second request in 2027 is a joint request with the city of Mission for an $860,000 Nall Avenue improvement project from Martway to 67th streets. The CARS program funding request between the two cities is $470,000.

In 2028, a $3.315 million 75th Street improvement project between Mission Road and Nall Avenue. The CARS funding request is $1.65 million.

In 2029, a $491,000 Roe Avenue project between 83rd and 95th streets. The CARS ask is $245,000.

In 2030, a $1.26 million Mission Road improvement project between Tomahawk Road and 71st Street. The CARS request is $632,000.

Prairie Village is only committing to 2026 project

Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft told the city council on April 7 that the city is only committing to the 2026 project at this time.

This is consistent with previous years CARS program submissions.

For the 2026 project, there will be a combination of a ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface (UBAS) in some areas and a 2-inch mill and overlay in other areas, Bredehoeft said.

Bredehoeft said the city engineer moves around the projects annually based on road conditions.

Keep reading local government news: Olathe to spend $191,000 on space needs study for city employees