IHOP, the diner chain known for its pancakes and breakfast offerings, has officially unveiled its newest Johnson County location.

The new IHOP opened its doors near Oak Park Mall in Overland Park at the end of last week — and soon, it will have a new next-door neighbor.

Paris Baguette, a South Korean bakery and café chain, is approaching an opening next to IHOP in the coming weeks.

IHOP opened at 11111 W. 95th St.

The brand new restaurant was built on the southwest corner of 95th Street and Nieman Road, directly north of Oak Park Mall.

The restaurant’s menu features classic breakfast dishes like biscuit and gravy, eggs benedict, strawberry banana pancakes, and bananas foster French toast.

Right now, the restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday — though franchise owner Mike Issa said that within a month or so, the restaurant will expand its hours to 24/7.

Paris Baguette will open at the end of May

Issa is the franchise owner of both the new IHOP and the new Paris Baguette café moving in next-door.

Last week, he estimated it would be roughly another month before Paris Baguette opens its doors.

Founded in South Korea, the international café chain is known for its baked goods, sandwiches and coffee drinks.

Another Paris Baguette is in the works

Further south in Overland Park, a second Paris Baguette is coming soon to 15895 Metcalf Ave, near Taco Bell and Scooter’s Coffee.

The two new Paris Baguette locations in Overland Park are the first in Johnson County for the company.

Meanwhile, the new IHOP in Overland Park marks the third in the city and the seventh in Johnson County.

