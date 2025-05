Kansas City-based Beauty Brands has shuttered one of its Johnson County locations.

The chain, offering cosmetic products and services, recently closed its doors at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa.

Beauty Brands was at 9570 Quivira Road

The store occupied a space at the Orchard Corners shopping center, across Quivira Road from the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Beauty Brands was also near Nordstrom Rack and baby retailer Carter’s at the Orchard Corners shopping center.

Beauty Brands occupied its space there for more than 15 years in business.

Beauty Brands still has three more Johnson County stores

Beauty Brands still has Johnson County stores in Overland Park, Shawnee and Olathe.

The company previously had several more stores out of state as well, before shuttering 25 of those stores in late 2018 and early 2019.

In an email to the Post, officials with the company said the closure of the Lenexa store was due to declining sales.

Employees at that store were able to transfer to other Beauty Brands stores in the area, according to the company.

Orchard Corners has seen recent changes

Preceding Beauty Brands’ closure at the shopping center, outdoor retailer Sierra opened a new store a few doors down.

The company, specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, opened its new Lenexa store in March.

Pet retailer Petco also plans to open a new store at the shopping center.

