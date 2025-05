A new studio offering the “ultimate” recovery experience has now opened in Overland Park.

That’s the idea behind Embody, the new “boutique” contrast therapy studio in southern Overland Park.

Owner Ryan Moore officially opened the new hot-and-cold spa venture Friday at the Corbin Park shopping center.

Embody opened at 6301 W. 135th St.

The center moved into a space at the Corbin Park shopping center, just off 135th Street and Lamar Avenue.

IV Nutrition previously occupied that space before moving to a new space across 135th Street.

Embody is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Embody offers a “hot and cold” recovery experience

Contrast therapy is a form of treatment that entails submerging in both hot and cold temperatures.

Embody has four different contrast therapy suites — each private, and each with a plunge pool and infrared sauna.

The idea is that spa-goers use one after the other in the same visit, as many times as they can. Sessions generally range between 25 and 40 minutes.

When it comes to the benefits of contrast therapy, Moore said people typically seek out this type of treatment for effects like reducing muscle soreness and inflammation, increasing metabolism, reducing stress, and improving cognitive focus.

Moore wanted to bring something new to the local market

Moore said the idea of bringing a contrast therapy studio to Overland Park came from exposure to the concept while visiting his girlfriend in Atlanta, Georgia.

The concept has become increasingly popular there, he said, but it hadn’t yet quite made its way to the Kansas City metro area. This caused the wheels to start turning as he contemplated ways to bring that type of business here.

“It just does wonders for you overall, not just mentally but physically,” he said. “Once you do it, it’s kind of addicting.”

A southern Overland Park native himself, Moore said he’s watched the area grow and sensed a demand for something that offers the services that Embody does in the area.

“Today, stress levels are at an all-time high — the world changes day by day, but everybody today is trying to find ways to be healthy,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time before people start catching on.”

