A fitness company with an “A-list” status is on its way to Johnson County.

Pvolve, a fitness brand for which actress Jennifer Aniston is a brand ambassador and adviser, plans to open a new studio in Fairway.

Pvolve is coming to 4150 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The studio is coming to a space just off 55th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

There, it will operate near Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The site is also near 55+ apartment community The Fieldston.

Pvolve focuses on “functional fitness”

The company’s workout program focuses on “functional fitness”, aimed at improving strength, mobility and stability.

Pvolve offers both in-studio classes and equipment that members can purchase to do the company’s workouts at home.

Pvolve also sells athletic apparel like tank tops, leggings, socks and hats.

This marks the first Pvolve studio in Johnson County

The new Fairway studio also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the company.

Pvolve was founded in 2017 by Rachel Katzman, and Aniston joined the brand in 2023 after using Pvolve’s workouts for two years.

In addition to the new Kansas studio, Pvolve also has studios in several other states like California, Texas and Illinois — as well two international locations in Canada.

