A Taiwanese bakery chain is preparing to make its Johnson County debut.

The new 85°C Bakery Cafe in southern Overland Park plans to “soft open” its doors on Wednesday.

The chain, which began in Taipei more than 20 years ago, has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, but this will be its first in the Kansas City area.

Its name derives from what its founders call the “perfect brewing temperature” for espresso.

85°C Bakery Cafe will open at 12061 Metcalf Ave.

The bakery occupies a space at the Southglen shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Red Shoes previously occupied that space, until it closed in March 2023.

The space is also near Pan-Asia Supermarket and discount grocer Aldi.

85°C Bakery Cafe offers Taiwanese pastries

The bakery serves a wide range of sweet treats, some of which include coconut custard rolls, mango brulee cake, marble taro buns and chocolate hazelnut muffins.

In addition to its sweet items, 85°C Bakery Cafe also serves sandwiches and savory pastries such as bacon and cheese croissants, garlic cheese bread and spicy sausage buns.

The cafe also serves a variety of coffee and tea drinks, such as sea salt caramel coffee, taro lavender lattes, and mango green tea.

This marks the first 85°C Bakery Cafe in Johnson County

The Overland Park store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the company.

85°C Bakery Cafe got its start in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2004.

Today, the chain has United States stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Hawaii.

