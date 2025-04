An Asian supermarket in southern Overland Park has officially taken over a former Bed Bath & Beyond space across the street from its former home.

Pan-Asia Supermarket reopened in its new digs at the beginning of the month, at the Southglen shopping center at West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Pan-Asia Supermarket moved to 12035 Metcalf Ave.

Bed Bath & Beyond vacated Pan-Asia Supermarket’s new space in August 2023.

There, the market now neighbors discount grocer Aldi, which opened at the shopping center in December 2024.

Pan-Asia Supermarket is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.

The market now has more space and new features

The market initially opened in Overland Park nearly a decade ago.

Nicole Lin, manager at Pan-Asia Supermarket in Overland Park, said the market’s new space is larger than its previous one at 11940 Metcalf Ave.

The upgrade in space came with new features like a new restaurant, a bubble-tea stand and an in-house bakery.

The Southglen shopping center is getting other new additions

On the other side of the new Aldi grocery store, Taiwanese bakery and cafe 85°C Bakery Cafe plans to open at 12061 Metcalf Ave.

The cafe is targeting a summer opening at the shopping center.

Drive-thru coffee chain 151 Coffee has also filed plans to open a new location nearby at 12005 Metcalf Ave., though the opening timeline for it is currently unknown.

