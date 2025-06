Senior athletes from faith-based private schools in Johnson County will continue to show off their talents at colleges around the country.

Throughout last fall and spring, high school seniors from private schools around Johnson County have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to soccer to football, among other sports, they will participate in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park

Drew Bergfeld, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Caroline Bock, soccer at Illinois Institute of Technology

Finn Cusick, football at Butler Community College

Addie Duckers, soccer at Benedictine College

Bella Franco, volleyball at Benedictine College

Gabby Gallaher, bowling at Avila University

Naomi Harris, soccer at Baker University

Teryn Jackson, football at Butler Community College

Phil Jones, football at University of Nebraska-Kearney

Sammy Kirk, volleyball at University of Saint Mary

Brayden Lane, football at University of Nebraska-Kearney

Lauren Lopez, volleyball at Rockhurst University

Rose Lopez, soccer at Benedictine College

Andre Randle, football at Coffeyville Community College

Nikki Rattan, lacrosse at Hampton University

Ary Rodriguez, volleyball at Independence Community College

Marco Rodriguez, football at Dodge City Community College

Paul Rodriguez, soccer at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Trinniti Stevens, volleyball at Middle Tennessee State University

John Tucker IV, basketball at Avila University

Sophia van Asselt, cross country at Park University

Kirston Verhulst, basketball at Middle Tennessee State University

Kansas City Christian School in Prairie Village

Derrius Derell, basketball at Link Year Prep

Brooklyn Veer, soccer at Oklahoma Baptist

St. James Academy in Lenexa

Michael Bianco, cross country and track at Creighton University

Jacob Fratzel, golf at Washburn University

Quinn Hays, cross country and track at Creighton University

Mattingly Harris, lacrosse at William Jewell College

Coryn Jespersen, soccer at University of Central Missouri

Jake Kolich, golf at Washburn University

Reese Messer, volleyball at University of Southern California

Keely Niehues, soccer at Abilene Christian University

Rebecca Pickert, swimming at University of Kansas

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park

Katherine Adkins, golf at Pittsburg State University

Kaden Allen, wrestling at U.S. Naval Academy

Michael Bernart, football at Benedictine College

Westin Boyle, baseball at Purdue University

London Burton, basketball at Rockhurst University

Anisten Cabantac , soccer at Purdue University

Cooper Coats, rugby at California State University Long Beach

Anna Rose DiCarlo, soccer at Benedictine College

Amelia Disidore, gymnastics at University of Florida

Shalynn Elmore, softball at Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville

Caden Gallet, wrestling at University of Saint Mary

Delanie Gaona, soccer at Fort Hays State University

Joey Goodenow, track and field at Princeton University

Alea Goolsby, volleyball at Iowa State University

Oscar Green, baseball at Ottawa University of Arizona

Andrew Ham, football at Washington University St. Louis

Cru Huenfeld, baseball at University of Kansas

Brooklyn Marn, soccer at University of Mississippi

LJ Maslowski, track and field at Amherst College

Trever Mogren, rugby at Iowa State University

JR Murrell, football at Washington University

Emma Nash, volleyball at University of South Carolina Upstate

Conor O’Donnell, football at Benedictine College

Ella Przybylski, hockey at University of Arkansas

Elzie Slaughter, football at U.S. Military Academy West Point

Gabe Spiess, football at Washburn University

Evelyn Thompson, cheerleading at Kansas State University

Allie Vervynck, lacrosse at Illinois Wesleyan University

