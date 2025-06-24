A Missouri prosecutor has filed felony charges against Mission Hills attorney Peter E. Goss stemming from a wreck near Warrensburg last September that killed Lee’s Summit resident Kevin Wilson.

In the complaint filed in Circuit Court of Johnson County, Missouri, this morning, Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell charged Goss with driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person who was not a passenger in his car, a class B felony.

Additionally, Russell has charged Goss with involuntary manslaughter, a class C felony; and driving in the wrong direction, a class A misdemeanor.

Sentencing guidelines included in Russell’s charging documents note that Class B felonies in Missouri are punishable by “a term of not less than five years and not to exceed fifteen years” in prison. A Class C felony incurs “a term of years not less than three years and not to exceed ten years and/or a fine not to exceed ten thousand dollars.” A Class A misdemeanor incurs “a term not to exceed one year and/or a fine not to exceed two thousand dollars.”

You can find the full complaint filed in court below:

Loading...

The Post has reached out to Russell’s office and Goss’s attorney for comment and will update the story if we reach them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 20, Goss, was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 50 near Highway Z, when his Chevrolet Suburban struck a Subaru Legacy driven by Kevin Wilson, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Goss suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Highway Patrol’s online crash report at the time.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Over nine months after the deadly crash, Goss was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

In a probable cause statement accompanying the complaint, Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper B. S. Lautenschlager indicates that a trooper who contacted Goss at the scene had collected a preliminary breath test to screen for intoxicants.

The test, which Lautenschlager noted was captured from a “partial sample of his breath”, showed a blood alcohol content of 0.16% — twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Missouri. Partial breath samples are not admissible in court in some states.

According to the probably cause statement, Goss later refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood after having been transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The highway patrol subsequently applied for and was granted a search warrant for two vials of Goss’ blood, which was then collected by a doctor and submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory for blood alcohol analysis.

The documentation filed in court does not mention the results of the blood test.

Goss settled with the family of the victim

In December 2024, Goss reached a roughly $2 million settlement with Wilson’s two children.

Court records at the time showed Aaron Wilson had reached an agreement with Goss.

Under the agreement, Goss’s insurer was directed to pay about $2.3 million, which represents the applicable per person bodily injury insurance policy limits, in exchange for the settlement and release of Wilson’s children’s claims against Goss for causing Kevin Wilson’s death.

The settlement money, if approved, would be paid to Aaron and Olivia Wilson, Kevin Wilson’s children.

According to the settlement, Aaron and Olivia Wilson would each get $843,750. Another $562,500 would be used to pay attorneys’ fees.