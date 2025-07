A former barbecue spot in Overland Park will soon be serving poke bowls instead.

Pokéloha, a restaurant that got its start in Lawrence, Kansas, will soon make its Johnson County debut in the Overland Park space.

Pokéloha is coming to 11831 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will occupy a space on the northeast corner of 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, it will operate near Mexican restaurant Kmacho’s and breakfast eatery IHOP.

Barbecue restaurant Burnt End BBQ previously occupied that space, before its Overland Park location closed in 2024.

Pokéloha will serve a variety of Asian fare

As the name implies, the restaurant is primarily known for its poke bowls — a Hawaiian dish with fish served over rice and a variety of vegetables.

Some of the bowls on the Pokéloha menu include the “Aloha” bowl (with Ahi tuna, salmon, cucumber, carrot, edamame, cilantro, spicy mayo, mango, avocado and seaweed salad) and the “Salmon Oasis” bowl (with salmon, edamame, sweet corn, “yummy” sauce, sweet soy sauce, mango, green onion and red cabbage).

In addition to its pre-curated poke bowl topping combinations, Pokéloha also serves customizable build-your-own poke bowls, along with other items like sushi burritos, ramen bowls and boba teas.

This marks Pokéloha’s Johnson County debut

The restaurant’s original location is further west in Lawrence.

Pokéloha opened that location in the spring of 2019.

Its second location followed in Kansas City, Missouri, a few months later, which is off State Line Road — where Kansas City meets Leawood.

