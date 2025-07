A local eatery known primarily for its burgers and beers is eyeing an expansion in Leawood.

Later this year, Burg & Barrel will open its newest location at the Ranch Mart North shopping center in northern Leawood.

Burg & Barrel is coming to 3618 W. 95th St.

The restaurant will take over a space on the east end of the Ranch Mart North shopping center, just off 95th Street and Mission Road.

There, it will neighbor healthy eatery Billie’s Grocery at the shopping center.

Burg & Barrel will also be near barbecue restaurant Meat Mitch.

Burg & Barrel serves burgers and beers in a “laid-back neighborhood atmosphere”

Burg & Barrel is known for its variety of burgers and craft beers.

Some of the burgers on its menu include the “baby bella” (with melted swiss, mushrooms and truffle buttermilk aioli) and the “el diablo” (with Carolina Reaper cheese, jalapeños and habanero hot sauce).

The restaurant also offers other items like salads, sandwiches, wraps, and “big plates” like nachos, and fish and chips.

Via a news release, the restaurant’s owners said the new Leawood spot will offer the same “laid-back neighborhood atmosphere” that customers expect at other Burg & Barrel locations. Its newest location’s patio will back up to a green space at Ranch Mart North called “The Yard”, which will host community events.

“It’s about more than just serving great food and drinks; it’s about fostering a space where people can slow down, gather, and enjoy time together,” said Jake Chappelow, founder of Burg & Barrel, via the release. “The response from our guests over the years has been incredible, and we can’t wait to share our experience with a whole new set of neighbors.”

This marks the fourth Burg & Barrel in Johnson County

The Ranch Mart North also serves as the second Burg & Barrel location in Leawood, with another one further south off 151st Street and Nall Avenue.

Husband-and-wife duo Jake and Amanda Chappelow opened Burg & Barrel’s original location more than a decade ago, off 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Since then, the restaurant has expanded with two more Johnson County spots in Lenexa and Leawood. Burg & Barrel’s food truck also makes frequent appearances at events around Johnson County.

Leading up to the newest Leawood location’s opening, the food truck will make “preview” appearances on the nearby green space at Ranch Mart North during select weekends as construction progresses.

“We’re excited to be right next to Billie’s and Meat Mitch—two great names doing awesome things in KC,” said Amanda Chappelow via the release. “I’ve always believed that great neighbors and strong concepts draw more people to an area, and when everyone is doing good work, it creates an environment where we can all thrive.”

