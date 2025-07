The Johnson County Post is looking for a dynamic, ambitious reporter as part of our expansion efforts recently boosted by a grant from the Google News Initiative.

We’re hiring a full-time reporter to take the lead in covering Olathe, the geographic and historic heart of Johnson County, one of its oldest communities and the seat of county government.

This reporter will focus on covering Olathe City Hall — particularly the workings of the city council and planning commission — as well as Olathe Public Schools.

This reporter will be tasked with bringing the same type of hyperlocal focus, daily attention and accountability to Olathe that the Johnson County Post has built its reputation on covering the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas in Johnson County for the past 15 years.

Key capabilities include:

strong written and visual storytelling skills

ability to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work under time pressure (with the expectation of publishing 4-6 stories a week)

excellent news instincts and judgment of what constitutes a news story for this beat

ability to foster relationships with key sources and community stakeholders

creativity to generate your own enterprise story ideas

experience using different social media platforms to reach and engage with sources and audiences

and a commitment to the purpose and value of local journalism.

Minimum qualifications:

At least two years experience working for a news organization or in a related position

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, communications or a related field; or equivalent combination of training and work experience

Preferred qualifications:

Experience living or working in the Olathe area or in greater Johnson County

Capable of producing professional copy under tight time deadlines

Multimedia experience, specifically in producing high-quality photography and/or short-form video shot on a smartphone

Demonstrated critical thinking and strategic planning skills

Ability to take direction and work collaboratively with others on a small team

This reporter will report directly to the Editor and also work closely on a day-to-day basis with the Deputy Editor.

The Johnson County Post is a fully remote organization. This position will is based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Candidates with ties to the Olathe community are strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@johnsoncountypost.com by Aug. 10.