The growing Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park will soon expand its footprint with several more restaurants, shops and more entertainment.

Kansas City-based Price Brothers Management Co. has unveiled a plan for its next phase of retail plans at the southern Overland Park development.

The 200,000-square-foot project, dubbed The Boundary, is expected to open by the spring of 2026.

The Boundary will serve as a ‘lifestyle center’

The 200,000-square-foot project serves as Bluhawk’s second phase of retail development, and will go up directly to the south of the existing retail there.

The Boundary will ultimately include a mix of retail, dining and entertainment.

Bart Lowen, Vice President of Development for Price Brothers, said the project will cost roughly $75 million — with no tax incentives currently planned for this phase of development.

Lowen characterized the space as a “third place” for the community — a term used to describe a social environment that isn’t home or the office.

“The great thing about the boundary is that it’s going to create that community gathering place that everybody’s really kind of striving for,” he said. “That’s what we’re excited to deliver.”

The Boundary will neighbor Bluhawk’s new sports park

Lowen said the new retail and gathering space will serve as an extension of the incoming AdventHealth Sports Park by providing a place for athletes and their families to hang out or run errands in between games.

The 420,000-square-foot sports park will host a range of sports and fitness activities — serving as a new home for the C26 Hub sports training club, along with basketball courts, ice rinks and other activities.

Construction on that facility is currently underway, with an expected opening in October.

“No more of this ‘What are we going to do between games?’” Lowen said. “It’s going to be great for the community and great for the out-of-towners coming for a three-day tournament weekend.”

Bluhawk’s first phase of retail is still growing

As part of Bluhawk’s first phase of retail — a 270,000-square-foot project dubbed The Marketplace at Bluhawk — the growing mixed-use development has recently added several new retail tenants.

Such arrivals include Rack Room Shoes, Bath & Body Works, outdoor retailer Sierra and cosmetic chain Ulta — with OHM Fitness and baby apparel retailer Carter’s expected to join in the coming months.

What will set The Boundary apart, Lowen said, will be its unique combination of retail, entertainment and sports all in one place.

“It’s an extension of the retail that’s already out at Bluhawk, which quite frankly is a successful story in itself,” Lowen said. “It’s going to be something that’s very, very authentic, and not just new to this market — it might be new to the country. That adjacency just doesn’t exist (elsewhere).”

