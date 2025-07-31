fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Children’s Mercy to add medical offices, parking at Overland Park hospital

Children's Mercy Hospital is expanding its Overland Park site with more medical offices for specialty health services and additional parking

Children's Mercy Hospital in Overland Park is expanding. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Children’s Mercy plans to expand its Overland Park hospital to make room for more medical offices and additional parking.

The facility, situated between Metcalf Avenue and Nall Avenue just off Interstate 435, currently offers pediatric inpatient care, multiple specialty clinics, surgical care and other health services.

Earlier this year, the hospital system announced a multiyear, $152 million expansion project for its Kansas facility, making way for new specialty medical services, like pediatric neuroscience and inpatient rehab.

“We listened to the needs of physicians and families in this community and the expansion of our Kansas hospital strengthens our capacity to serve the growing pediatric population,” Amy Fallon, president of regional operations for Children’s Mercy, said in a news release.

Originally, Children’s Mercy’s revised preliminary development plan was scheduled for the July 14 Overland Park Planning Commission meeting, but the item was continued at the request of the applicant. It is now expected to return before the commission at its Aug. 11 meeting.

What does Children’s Mercy have planned?

According to city documents, Children’s Mercy will add roughly 126,000 square feet to its current site in Overland Park with a four-story building addition. That will make space for medical offices, a lobby and pharmacy expansion, new building entrances and a brand new parking deck.

Children’s Mercy has also proposed adding a plaza park area near the addition to include “an interactive installation for children,” per city documents.

Children’s Mercy Hospital is adding onto its Overland Park site. Rendering via Overland Park planning documents.

A previous plan the city signed off on earlier this year made room for a nearly 3,700-square-foot hospital addition to add more surgical space and expand the emergency room.

Another Overland Park hospital is expanding

On top of Children’s Mercy’s expansion, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, near Quivira and I-435, is also looking to grow in the near future with a $120 million capital plan.

That multiphase project will mainly consist of work to renovate existing hospital spaces while also adding two new floors to a hospital tower. Overland Park recently approved an application for incentives tied to that project, authorizing a sales tax exemption on construction materials.

The project is a revival of 2012 expansion plan that was never fully built out. Overland Park Regional Medical Center’s expansion is now expected to wrap up by 2030.

