Downtown renewal, Olathe’s future, a new post office — Top takeaways from mayor’s State of the City

Mayor John Bacon highlighted a new post office, updates to the downtown area and an entertainment district as top priorities for the city.

Man stands at podium.
Mayor John Bacon gave his State of the City address on Oct 31. Photo courtesy City of Olathe.

A vision to revitalize downtown Olathe, new development projects and the city’s long-term vision for the future came to the forefront of Olathe Mayor John Bacon’s annual State of the City address late last month.

“Our city has grown to some 150,000 residents and that’s no small town number,” Bacon said. “But our values remain unchanged.”

Bacon highlighted changes made to the city in the past year and major projects to come.

The city announced in February 2024 that it would be overhauling its comprehensive plan for the first time in 15 years. The new plan, Elevate Olathe, will lay out goals for the city’s development, in areas like land use, housing, transportation and economic growth. The city hopes to have the plan ready in early 2026. Bacon shared its new “vision statement” at the State of the City:

“Over the next 15 years, Olathe will strengthen its position as a dynamic, welcoming, and resilient community to excellence in public service and forward thinking development. Olathe will remain a future ready leader in the Kansas City Metro and a place where people and business thrive.”

Here are some other key takeaways from Bacon’s address:

A revitalized downtown

  • The city has been working for years on reinvigorating downtown Olathe.
  • Bacon highlighted upcoming additions to the area, like restaurants Third Street Social, Char Bar, and Austin’s.
  • The city’s vision is for a highly walkable “city center” feel.
  • Bacon said he hopes to draw in visitors from other Johnson County cities to offer them “a unique experience other than going down to Westport or the Plaza.”
Decorative letters spelling "JOCO" adorn the grounds of the Johnson County Square in Olathe. The Johnson County Courthouse is in the background.
Downtown Olathe has been going through a revitalization in recent years. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Progress toward a new post office

  • Bacon shared updates on the relocation of the downtown post office, saying that once it has moved, the site will be a “prime space for redevelopment.”
  • Bacon said the city is working with the USPS to “reimagine” the area, located at the northeast corner of Chestnut St. and Park St.
  • “We hope to see new retail, maybe even a permanent farmer’s market,” Bacon said.
  • Progress on the project came to a halt after the Trump administration took office earlier this year amid shifting priorities and uncertainty about federal grant funding across the country.
  • In March, Republican Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall of Kansas and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of the Third Congressional District of Kansas wrote a joint letter to former USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking him to prioritize relocating the office.
  • Bacon did not provide a timeline or any other specifics on the project.

Development at Corporate Ridge

  • Bacon announced a new $250 million entertainment district to be developed by the Heart of America Hotel Group at the southeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview Road.
  • The area will have two hotels, three restaurants and a multi-family residential complex with first-floor retail space.
  • Patio spaces will feature concerts, art shows and community events.
A rendering of buildings and walkways.
Bacon announced plans for a new “entertainment district” at Corporate Ridge.

Updates on the I-35 interchange at Santa Fe

  • Building demolition along the corridor of Sante Fe between Ridgeview and Mur-Len roads will begin within the next few months with construction set to begin in a year.
  • The over $200 million project will convert the interchange at I-35 and Sante Fe into a single-point urban interchange.
  • “The new I-35 interchange will be a true gateway into Olathe,” Bacon said. “One that safely accommodates both vehicles and pedestrians.”
  • Businesses located in the area have already started moving to make way for the improvements.

Public safety projects

    • Olathe Police Department is partnering with the FBI to build a new firing range and training facility.
    • Olathe opened a new $28 million police department headquarters last year.
    • The ninth Olathe Fire station at College Boulevard and Woodland Street is slated to open next summer.

Watch the full State of the City:

About the author

Kate Mays
Kate Mays

👋 Hi! I’m Kate Mays, and I cover Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Lenexa and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest. I earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas where I produced podcasts for 90.7 KJHK. I went on to get a master’s in journalism from New York University. Before joining the Post, I interned for the Kansas City Business Journal and KCUR and produced an investigative, true-crime podcast.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kate@johnsoncountypost.com.

