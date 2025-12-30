fbpx
Community Issues
3 min. read

What were Shawnee and Lenexa’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10

Shawnee and Lenexa readers showed the most interest in our coverage of crime and courts this year.

From top left clockwise: A.J. McDonald, developments on K-10, the owners of Franklin General Store, and a Lenexa home where two sisters were found shot to death.
Shawnee and Lenexa readers focused in on our crime and court coverage this year.

Some of the most-read stories centered on tragic loss and serious criminal cases, while others demonstrated the growth and change happening in the two neighboring cities.

Here are the most-read Shawnee and Lenexa stories in 2025:

Mill Valley grad dies in skiing accident

A.J. McDonald
A.J. McDonald. Image via Amos Family Funeral Home.

A 20-year-old Johnson County man who was a Mill Valley High School graduate attending the University of Kansas died in March in a skiing accident in Colorado.

JoCo man, 20, a ‘vibrant soul,’ dies in skiing accident in Colorado

State seizes Shawnee auto shop over unpaid taxes

Seized
A sign posted by the Kansas Department of Revenue at American Fusion Wheels. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

The Kansas Department of Revenue seized assets from American Fusion Wheels’ auto shop in Shawnee for failure to pay about $450,000 in taxes.

State officials seize Shawnee auto shop’s assets over $450,000 in unpaid taxes

‘One-stop shop’ general store opens in Shawnee

Shawnee Brooke and Dave Franklin
Brooke and Dave Franklin, the owners of Franklin General Store in Shawnee. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

In early summer, a couple opened the doors of Franklin General Store, a one-stop shop for locally made goods, to their first customers.

Franklin General Store opens in Shawnee, with a focus on clean, local goods

Five Four Restaurant and Drafthouse to open in Lenexa

Lenexa Five Four
A rendering of the new Five Four location coming to Lenexa. Image courtesy Five Four.

The restaurant, formerly known as 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar, will open a new location at Lenexa City Center next summer.

Rebranded KC-area chain offering food, beer and yard games on its way to Lenexa City Center

Lenexa business owner charged with fraud

Shawnee Saints Pub Express
The now-shuttered Saints Express on Shawnee Mission Parkway operated briefly by Riley Drive, the entity owned by Scott Anderson, who will now serve 10 years in prison for fraud. File photo.

Scott W. Anderson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing 14 counts of fraud, including supplying false information to secure loans meant for small businesses.

Lenexa business owner to serve 10 years in federal prison for fraud scheme

ICE agents arrested 6 people at traffic stop in Shawnee

ICE arrest
Federal agents arrest a person in Lenexa during a traffic stop by ICE. Photo via AIRR Facebook page.

Six people were detained by ICE agents and other federal officers during a traffic stop near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in November.

Federal agents arrest 6 people in Lenexa during traffic stop — Here’s what we know

Lenexa drunk driver faces murder charges

A Lenexa Police cruiser on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 17. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Lenexa woman faces a felony second degree murder charge following a deadly wreck that police say initially appeared to be the result of drunk driving.

Lenexa woman charged with murder in suspected drunk driving crash

Lenexa approves plan for housing project, despite protest from neighbors

Hedge Lane
Hedge Lane Residential rendering. Image via city documents.

Plans for a new residential development in western Lenexa that will feature single-family homes and townhouses for rent narrowly passed the Lenexa City Council after neighbors filed a protest petition against the project.

Lenexa OKs plan for residences off K-7 that officials say can fill ‘missing middle’ housing gap

Two sisters killed in Lenexa home

Lenexa Police investigators outside a home where two women were found shot to death on Feb. 12. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police are investigating after two women, whom officials say were sisters, were found shot to death inside a home.

Lenexa Police investigate after 2 women found shot to death in home

K-10 expansion in Johnson County gets federal approval

K-10, particularly in Olathe and Lenexa, could see some long-anticipated improvements soon.
K-10, particularly in Olathe and Lenexa, could see some long-anticipated improvements soon. File photo.

The $1.2 billion plan for the 16.5-mile stretch from the Douglas County line to I-435 will widen it to three lanes and add an interchange at Lone Elm Road.

Project to expand K-10 in Johnson County earns key federal approval. What happens now?

Kate Mays
Kate Mays

👋 Hi! I’m Kate Mays, and I cover Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Lenexa and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest. I earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas where I produced podcasts for 90.7 KJHK. I went on to get a master’s in journalism from New York University. Before joining the Post, I interned for the Kansas City Business Journal and KCUR and produced an investigative, true-crime podcast.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kate@johnsoncountypost.com.

