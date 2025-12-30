Shawnee and Lenexa readers focused in on our crime and court coverage this year.

Some of the most-read stories centered on tragic loss and serious criminal cases, while others demonstrated the growth and change happening in the two neighboring cities.

Here are the most-read Shawnee and Lenexa stories in 2025:

Mill Valley grad dies in skiing accident

A 20-year-old Johnson County man who was a Mill Valley High School graduate attending the University of Kansas died in March in a skiing accident in Colorado.

JoCo man, 20, a ‘vibrant soul,’ dies in skiing accident in Colorado

State seizes Shawnee auto shop over unpaid taxes

The Kansas Department of Revenue seized assets from American Fusion Wheels’ auto shop in Shawnee for failure to pay about $450,000 in taxes.

State officials seize Shawnee auto shop’s assets over $450,000 in unpaid taxes

‘One-stop shop’ general store opens in Shawnee

In early summer, a couple opened the doors of Franklin General Store, a one-stop shop for locally made goods, to their first customers.

Franklin General Store opens in Shawnee, with a focus on clean, local goods

Five Four Restaurant and Drafthouse to open in Lenexa

The restaurant, formerly known as 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar, will open a new location at Lenexa City Center next summer.

Rebranded KC-area chain offering food, beer and yard games on its way to Lenexa City Center

Lenexa business owner charged with fraud

Scott W. Anderson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing 14 counts of fraud, including supplying false information to secure loans meant for small businesses.

Lenexa business owner to serve 10 years in federal prison for fraud scheme

ICE agents arrested 6 people at traffic stop in Shawnee

Six people were detained by ICE agents and other federal officers during a traffic stop near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in November.

Federal agents arrest 6 people in Lenexa during traffic stop — Here’s what we know

Lenexa drunk driver faces murder charges

A Lenexa woman faces a felony second degree murder charge following a deadly wreck that police say initially appeared to be the result of drunk driving.

Lenexa woman charged with murder in suspected drunk driving crash

Lenexa approves plan for housing project, despite protest from neighbors

Plans for a new residential development in western Lenexa that will feature single-family homes and townhouses for rent narrowly passed the Lenexa City Council after neighbors filed a protest petition against the project.

Lenexa OKs plan for residences off K-7 that officials say can fill ‘missing middle’ housing gap

Two sisters killed in Lenexa home

Lenexa Police are investigating after two women, whom officials say were sisters, were found shot to death inside a home.

Lenexa Police investigate after 2 women found shot to death in home

K-10 expansion in Johnson County gets federal approval

The $1.2 billion plan for the 16.5-mile stretch from the Douglas County line to I-435 will widen it to three lanes and add an interchange at Lone Elm Road.

Project to expand K-10 in Johnson County earns key federal approval. What happens now?