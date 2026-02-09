GolfTRK is opening its third Johnson County location at a much-watched Prairie Village redevelopment.

The indoor golf training facility is also the third known tenant to claim a spot at the $26 million Macy’s redevelopment at the Shops of Prairie Village.

Alex Reed, CEO and co-founder of GolfTRK, said the Macy’s redevelopment fit the company’s original vision for meeting high quality golf training facilities in northeastern Johnson County.

“Unless you’re a member at one of the country clubs within that surrounding area, it’s really difficult to find accessible and cost-effective places to go and practice or play,” Reed said. “It’s always been on our minds.”

Prairie Village is on track to be the national HQ

The Prairie Village GolfTRK location will also serve as the company’s national corporate headquarters.

After opening the Lenexa and Overland Park locations, Reed said GolfTRK began franchising out. The company ended 2025 with about 30 locations sold nationwide, from Dallas and Omaha, Nebraska, to Liberty, Missouri.

Reed said he believes GolfTRK is on its way to become a national brand, and it’s proud to have roots in Johnson County.

“It’s really fulfilling and gratifying to kind of build a concept that will leave its thumbprint on the community and be an asset to the neighborhood that we also live and work and play (in),” Reed said.

Reed said it became clear that GolfTRK needed a national headquarters, and Prairie Village is on track to be the “best of the best.”

In addition to regular golf training operations, Reed said this location is where GolfTRK plans to bring prospective franchisees, house corporate executives and train general managers and owners.

“It will be multi-use, multi-purpose,” Reed said. “This is where our corporate executives will be based at, but it will also be an incredible operating store in its own right.”

It is taking one of three remaining retail spaces

The indoor golf training facility is set to take over 7064 Mission Road.

This is one of three remaining retail spaces left at the Macy’s redevelopment in Prairie Village. The area on the south end of the Shops of Prairie Village is getting a complete makeover after the Macy’s department store vacated its anchor tenant space in 2020.

Reed said GolfTRK has been in discussions with First Washington Realty, the owner of the Shops, for years about opening up at the Macy’s redevelopment.

The prevalence and anticipation of the Macy’s redevelopment alone — which is in Reed’s backyard — served as a driving factor in landing a space there, Reed said.

“To play a part in its revitalization is a big deal for us,” Reed said.

It will be 6,700 square feet — roughly double its standard size — and next door to Big Grove Brewery, Reed said.

“It’s kind of just a natural tie-up to have golf and beer next door,” Reed said.

Inside GolfTRK’s Prairie Village location, Reed said there will be about 1,500 square feet of indoor short game space, six premium bays, two offices for member use, a full kitchen and more.

GolfTRK expects to open as early as May

Reed said GolfTRK is currently waiting on permitting to go through before starting to build out the Prairie Village location.

GolfTRK is expected to open in late May or early June, Reed said.

