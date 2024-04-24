A fitness company specializing in “hi-tech” workouts is on its way to Johnson County.
OHM Fitness intends to open a new studio soon at the Bluhawk shopping center, just off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in southern Overland Park.
OHM Fitness will operate at 7951 W. 159th St.
- The fitness studio will occupy a space on the south side of the shopping center, off West 160th Street and Lowell Avenue.
- OHM Fitness will neighbor T.J. Maxx and the MaxLiving chiropractic clinic at the shopping center.
- The gym joins a significant number of new additions to the growing shopping center — mostly recently including Bath & Body Works, Cookie Co. and Rack Room Shoes.
OHM Fitness offers 25-minute “electro” workouts
- OHM Fitness specializes in low-impact electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts — which means wearing a an “EMPower suit” that sends electrical currents through the body.
- EMS training has been used for fitness outcomes like burning excess fat, reducing inflammation and building muscle.
- OHM Fitness offers three different classes — and each class lasts 25 minutes, with warm-up and cool-down included.
This marks the first OHM Fitness studio in JoCo
- The Overland Park studio will also serve as the first in the Kansas City metro area.
- The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and primarily operates in that state — as well as other states like Florida and North Carolina.
- OHM Fitness also intends to open a new studio in Lawrence, Kansas, and in Columbia, Missouri.
