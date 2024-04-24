fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Fitness studio offering ‘hi-tech’ workouts opening in Overland Park

OHM Fitness
Signage at the incoming OHM Fitness studio at Bluhawk. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A fitness company specializing in “hi-tech” workouts is on its way to Johnson County.

OHM Fitness intends to open a new studio soon at the Bluhawk shopping center, just off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in southern Overland Park.

OHM Fitness will operate at 7951 W. 159th St.

  • The fitness studio will occupy a space on the south side of the shopping center, off West 160th Street and Lowell Avenue.
  • OHM Fitness will neighbor T.J. Maxx and the MaxLiving chiropractic clinic at the shopping center.
  • The gym joins a significant number of new additions to the growing shopping center — mostly recently including Bath & Body Works, Cookie Co. and Rack Room Shoes.
Overland Park OHM Fitness
Signage at the incoming OHM Fitness studio at Bluhawk. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

OHM Fitness offers 25-minute “electro” workouts

  • OHM Fitness specializes in low-impact electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts — which means wearing a an “EMPower suit” that sends electrical currents through the body.
  • EMS training has been used for fitness outcomes like burning excess fat, reducing inflammation and building muscle.
  • OHM Fitness offers three different classes — and each class lasts 25 minutes, with warm-up and cool-down included.

This marks the first OHM Fitness studio in JoCo

  • The Overland Park studio will also serve as the first in the Kansas City metro area.
  • The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and primarily operates in that state — as well as other states like Florida and North Carolina.
  • OHM Fitness also intends to open a new studio in Lawrence, Kansas, and in Columbia, Missouri.

Lucie Krisman
Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

