A fitness company specializing in “hi-tech” workouts is on its way to Johnson County.

OHM Fitness intends to open a new studio soon at the Bluhawk shopping center, just off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in southern Overland Park.

OHM Fitness will operate at 7951 W. 159th St.

The fitness studio will occupy a space on the south side of the shopping center, off West 160th Street and Lowell Avenue.

OHM Fitness will neighbor T.J. Maxx and the MaxLiving chiropractic clinic at the shopping center.

The gym joins a significant number of new additions to the growing shopping center — mostly recently including Bath & Body Works, Cookie Co. and Rack Room Shoes.

OHM Fitness offers 25-minute “electro” workouts

OHM Fitness specializes in low-impact electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts — which means wearing a an “EMPower suit” that sends electrical currents through the body.

EMS training has been used for fitness outcomes like burning excess fat, reducing inflammation and building muscle.

OHM Fitness offers three different classes — and each class lasts 25 minutes, with warm-up and cool-down included.

This marks the first OHM Fitness studio in JoCo

The Overland Park studio will also serve as the first in the Kansas City metro area.

The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and primarily operates in that state — as well as other states like Florida and North Carolina.

OHM Fitness also intends to open a new studio in Lawrence, Kansas, and in Columbia, Missouri.

