Early voting in Johnson County begins Saturday, Oct. 19, and voters will be able to cast advanced ballots between then and Election Day on Nov. 5.

This critical election season, the Johnson County Post gave our readers in-depth, informative coverage of the races affecting Johnson County.

We hosted 18 separate public, in-person candidate forums spread out over eight nights.

We garnered responses to reader-generated questionnaires from nearly 65 candidates who are seeking federal, state and local offices impacting Johnson County.

All of that, so we could give you access to those who would govern your communities, control your tax dollars and make important decisions on your behalf.

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots (or drop them off at secure drop box locations), we’ve put together election primers for each of the races in the Post’s coverage area.

These guides will give you an easy way to find out more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues important to our readers, so you can decide for yourself who will best represent you in Washington, Topeka and closer to home.

The candidates

Area 2

Software engineer and Democratic incumbent Melanie Haas

Republican Fred Postlewait, a retired computer systems manager

Independent Kiel Corkan, a Ph.D. student

*Read more about the candidates at the KC Voter Guide.

Area 4

Democrat Kris Meyer, a former teacher and administrator and one-time executive director of the USD 232 Education Foundation

Former Republican Kansas state representative Connie O’Brien

*Read more about the candidates at the KC Voter Guide.

The key issues

The Post crafted a five-item questionnaire for this race based on our readers’ input about what they wanted to hear from candidates.

Click on the links below to read the candidates’ responses to each of the following issues:

Watch our candidate forum

The Post hosted a forum for Kansas State Board of Education candidates on Sept. 17.

A recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.