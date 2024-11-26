Roxie Hammill November 26, 2024 Local Government JoCo property taxes went up by average 5% this year — What homeowners need to know Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Houses in an Overland Park neighborhood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman. Property tax season is officially upon us in Johnson County, and for many, this year’s tax statements will show an increase from last year. According to figures from the county Treasury, Taxation and Vehicle department, residential single-family and condominiums/townhome property owners will receive an average statement amount of $5,901 this year, which is an average increase of 5.6% for the 2024 taxing year. There were 180,487 properties in this category, of which 144,757 had an increase in taxes, 35,584 had a decrease and 146 had no change. The county treasurer began mailing 214,872 real estate and 14,106 personal property tax statements on November 14. This is the second half of a taxing process that started last spring with appraisal of real estate values. Those notices are sent in March, with intervening time for appeals. This year, property tax appeals or adjustments to all properties, including commercial, reduced the overall valuation by about $16.5 million, or 14.3% from the March valuation notice, according to the county figures. The tax statement that went out this month is for the cost of all taxing bodies, including any school and community college districts, cities, libraries, parks and special assessments. Houses in an Overland Park neighborhood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman. How to pay Unless a mortgage company is taking care of it, property owners must get the first half of real estate and personal property taxes paid on or before Friday, Dec. 20. The second half payments will be due on or before Monday, May 12, 2025. If your mortgage company folds property tax payments into your monthly bills, then you’ll still see a statement, but it will not be a bill. There are several ways to pay: Online — Using eCheck for fifty cents per transaction or by Visa, MasterCard of Discover with 2.4 percent service fee. Go to https://taxbill.jocogov.org/ By mail — Mail the check along with a payment stub to PO Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, Ks 66201 In person — At the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St., Suite 1200 in downtown Olathe. There’s a drop box directly inside the main entrance. Go deeper: Where do my Johnson County property taxes go each year? Here’s a breakdown About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com. Previous articleGreat Thanksgiving Giveaways from Johnson County small businesses!Next articleA message from Lenexa: Holiday shopping safety tips from Lenexa PD Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES New research spotlights Merriam school that helped pave way for Brown v. Board of Education Great Thanksgiving Giveaways from Johnson County small businesses! JoCo commissioners consider 23% raise for themselves, first in over a decade Chipotle’s newest JoCo location is a company ‘milestone’ This annual Overland Park display is up for USA Today’s ‘Best Holiday Lights’