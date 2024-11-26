Property tax season is officially upon us in Johnson County, and for many, this year’s tax statements will show an increase from last year.

According to figures from the county Treasury, Taxation and Vehicle department, residential single-family and condominiums/townhome property owners will receive an average statement amount of $5,901 this year, which is an average increase of 5.6% for the 2024 taxing year.

There were 180,487 properties in this category, of which 144,757 had an increase in taxes, 35,584 had a decrease and 146 had no change.

The county treasurer began mailing 214,872 real estate and 14,106 personal property tax statements on November 14.

This is the second half of a taxing process that started last spring with appraisal of real estate values. Those notices are sent in March, with intervening time for appeals.

This year, property tax appeals or adjustments to all properties, including commercial, reduced the overall valuation by about $16.5 million, or 14.3% from the March valuation notice, according to the county figures.

The tax statement that went out this month is for the cost of all taxing bodies, including any school and community college districts, cities, libraries, parks and special assessments.

How to pay

Unless a mortgage company is taking care of it, property owners must get the first half of real estate and personal property taxes paid on or before Friday, Dec. 20. The second half payments will be due on or before Monday, May 12, 2025.

If your mortgage company folds property tax payments into your monthly bills, then you’ll still see a statement, but it will not be a bill.

There are several ways to pay:

Online — Using eCheck for fifty cents per transaction or by Visa, MasterCard of Discover with 2.4 percent service fee. Go to https://taxbill.jocogov.org/

By mail — Mail the check along with a payment stub to PO Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, Ks 66201

In person — At the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St., Suite 1200 in downtown Olathe. There’s a drop box directly inside the main entrance.

Go deeper: Where do my Johnson County property taxes go each year? Here’s a breakdown