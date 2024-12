A former shoe store space in Overland Park will soon be home to a cafe and bakery.

Taiwanese bakery chain 85°C Bakery Cafe has submitted plans to move into and renovate a space at the Southglen shopping center.

Officials with the company estimated this week that the new Overland Park shop will open in late summer 2025.

85°C Bakery Cafe is coming to 12061 Metcalf Ave.

The bakery is moving into a space at the Southglen shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, it will neighbor clothing retailer Old Navy and discount grocer Aldi.

Red Shoes previously occupied that space, until it closed in March 2023.

85°C Bakery Cafe serves sweet and savory pastries

The bakery and cafe’s menu features a variety of sweet treats, from cinnamon rolls and coconut milk buns to cocoa-dipped danishes and chocolate croissants.

On the savory side, 85°C Bakery Cafe also serves other pastries like ham and cheese croissants, garlic cheese bread, and potato croquettes.

The cafe also serves sandwiches and a variety of coffee and tea drinks.

This marks the first 85°C Bakery Cafe in Johnson County

The Overland Park store also marks the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the company.

85°C Bakery Cafe opened its first store in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2004 and now has United States stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Hawaii.

The bakery also joins a growing number of tenants to the Southglen shopping center, following the opening of Aldi earlier this month and the anticipated early 2025 opening of Pan-Asia Supermarket.

