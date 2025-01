A North Carolina-based clothing retailer has packed up and left Olathe.

Women’s clothing store Versona closed its shop at the Olathe Pointe shopping center at the end of 2024.

Versona was at 14631 W. 119th St.

The store occupied a space on the west side of the Olathe Pointe shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

There, it neighbored fellow clothing retailer Old Navy and discount retailer Five Below.

Versona occupied its Olathe space for nearly a decade before closing.

Versona sells women’s clothing and accessories

The company’s inventory includes items like dresses, jeans, skirts and jackets.

Versona also offers a wide range of accessories like rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates under the umbrella of the Cato Corporation, which owns multiple brands.

Versona still has one more Johnson County store

The clothing brand still has one remaining local store at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

The departure of Versona at Olathe Pointe serves as the latest turnover to the shopping center, with local taco eatery Tiki Taco expected to open there later this spring.

Health care provider HCA Midwest Health also recently opened a new CareNow Urgent Care center on the east side of the shopping center.

