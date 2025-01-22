Lynne Hermansen January 22, 2025 Elections Gardner Edgerton schools to ask voters to approve $100M bond issue. What would it pay for? Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Sixth graders at a Mathletics showdown. Photo via Gardner Edgerton School District's Facebook page. The Gardner Edgerton School District officially kicked off its school bond campaign earlier this month. Voters who live within the school district’s boundaries will vote this spring on the proposed $100 million bond. If approved, the bond will bring in funding to pay for an early education center, a new district service center and a new elementary school south of Pioneer Ridge Middle School, among other proposed projects. The Gardner Edgerton School Board approved a resolution last month to conduct a mail-in ballot special election Tuesday, April 1. A representative on the school district’s bond initiative said the bond will not raise the mill levy. Here is some additional information from the school district. “We have worked really hard since April 2024 to get to this point,” said Ian Kilpatrick, design principal with the DLR Group. “We are excited to get this campaign kicked off. We are getting some great momentum.” The district is looking for chair persons and committee members for the Vote Yes Committee. “We are very excited about the prospects,” said Superintendent Brian Huff. Breakdown of costs: $48.3 million for the new elementary school south of Pioneer Ridge Middle School $16.5 million for a new district service center $10.8 million to renovate Sunflower Elementary into an early education center $5.8 million for Elementary schools safety and security upgrades $5.5 million for Elementary school inclusive playgrounds $5.5 million for the TRAILS alternative education programs and building expansion $4.2 million for Gardner Edgerton High School kitchen renovation and addition $4.1 million for orchestra rooms renovations $3.9 million for Middle School safety and security upgrades $3.4 million for Gardner Edgerton High School commons renovation and upstairs expansion $2.5 million for improvements across the district $2.1 million for Gardner Edgerton High School safety and security upgrades $700,000 for a free-standing restroom on the east side of Gardner Edgerton High School $500,000 Elementary schools SPED program renovations $500,000 for accessible playgrounds at all middle schools Key dates for the election The registration deadline to vote is March 11. Then, ballots will start getting mailed out the following day. All voters in the school district who are registered as active at least 30 days before the election will automatically receive a ballot in the mail, starting Wednesday, March 12, according to the Johnson County Election Office. Recent Gardner Edgerton school news: ‘A harmful message’ — Speakers decry Gardner Edgerton’s vote to remove book from school library About the author Lynne HermansenLynne Hermansen is a freelance contributor to the Johnson County Post. Previous articleOlathe spending $3.4M to create quieter railroad crossings on city’s east sideNext articleExplore Your JCPRD: With more than 95 separate camps, JCPRD offers something for everyone! LATEST HEADLINES City cut ties on beleaguered Mission Gateway project a year ago. What’s site’s future? Locally-owned pizzeria Ava Rae’s to open in long-vacant Olathe storefront Olathe spending $3.4M to create quieter railroad crossings on city’s east side Panasonic hiring as De Soto EV battery plant gets set to start production Missouri judge finalizes settlement in wrongful death case involving Mission Hills man