The Gardner Edgerton School District officially kicked off its school bond campaign earlier this month.

Voters who live within the school district’s boundaries will vote this spring on the proposed $100 million bond.

If approved, the bond will bring in funding to pay for an early education center, a new district service center and a new elementary school south of Pioneer Ridge Middle School, among other proposed projects.

The Gardner Edgerton School Board approved a resolution last month to conduct a mail-in ballot special election Tuesday, April 1.

A representative on the school district’s bond initiative said the bond will not raise the mill levy. Here is some additional information from the school district.

“We have worked really hard since April 2024 to get to this point,” said Ian Kilpatrick, design principal with the DLR Group. “We are excited to get this campaign kicked off. We are getting some great momentum.”

The district is looking for chair persons and committee members for the Vote Yes Committee.

“We are very excited about the prospects,” said Superintendent Brian Huff.

Breakdown of costs:

$48.3 million for the new elementary school south of Pioneer Ridge Middle School

$16.5 million for a new district service center

$10.8 million to renovate Sunflower Elementary into an early education center

$5.8 million for Elementary schools safety and security upgrades

$5.5 million for Elementary school inclusive playgrounds

$5.5 million for the TRAILS alternative education programs and building expansion

$4.2 million for Gardner Edgerton High School kitchen renovation and addition

$4.1 million for orchestra rooms renovations

$3.9 million for Middle School safety and security upgrades

$3.4 million for Gardner Edgerton High School commons renovation and upstairs expansion

$2.5 million for improvements across the district

$2.1 million for Gardner Edgerton High School safety and security upgrades

$700,000 for a free-standing restroom on the east side of Gardner Edgerton High School

$500,000 Elementary schools SPED program renovations

$500,000 for accessible playgrounds at all middle schools

Key dates for the election

The registration deadline to vote is March 11. Then, ballots will start getting mailed out the following day.

All voters in the school district who are registered as active at least 30 days before the election will automatically receive a ballot in the mail, starting Wednesday, March 12, according to the Johnson County Election Office.

Recent Gardner Edgerton school news: ‘A harmful message’ — Speakers decry Gardner Edgerton’s vote to remove book from school library