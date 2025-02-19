Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay well below freezing and could even drop below zero at times.

With wind chills, those frigid temperatures will feel even colder — as low as -15 to -20 degrees, according to forecasters — before the weather starts warming up Friday and over the weekend.

For now, the National Weather Service has instituted a Cold Weather Advisory for much of Kansas and Missouri until noon on Thursday, Feb. 20.

“The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the weather alert says, advising people to be cautious and bundle up.

Here’s a list of places to keep warm in Johnson County while the winter weather is at its worst and most dangerous:

Johnson County Library branches

Johnson County has 14 library branches across Johnson County that all typically serve as warming centers during their regular hours of operation.

Branches were closed Tuesday due to a snow storm but were back open Wednesday and are expected to continue with normal operating hours Thursday, as well.

Find the full list of addresses and their respective hours here.

Olathe Public Library — Downtown and Indian Creek

Downtown branch

Location: 260 E. Santa Fe St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Contact: (913) 971-6850

Indian Creek branch

Location: 16100 W. 135th St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Contact: (913) 971-6850

Project 1020 — Lenexa

Project 1020 is the only cold-weather, overnight shelter for single adults who are unhoused. Capacity is limited.

Location: 9400 Pflumm Road

Hours: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Contact: (913) 219-3347

Salvation Army — Olathe

Location: 420 E. Santa Fe Street (Guest Hospitality Center)

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

(913) 782-3640

RideKC warming buses — Mission Transit Center

Location: 5251 Johnson Drive

Hours: As needed (when temperatures drop below 10 degrees) and as staff are available

More information: ridekc.org

Community centers across Johnson County

A handful of public community centers across Johnson County serve as official and unofficial warming centers during extremely cold weather.

Powell Community Center — Mission

Location: 6200 Martway St.

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: (913) 722-8200

Matt Ross Community Center — Overland Park

Location: 8101 Marty St.

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: (913) 895-6350

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center — Overland Park

Location: 11902 Lowell Ave.

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: (913) 327-6644

