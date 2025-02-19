fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Weather

It’s dangerously cold. Here’s where you can keep warm in Johnson County.

Neighbors shovel their driveways on West 116th Terrace in Overland Park on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay well below freezing and could even drop below zero at times.

With wind chills, those frigid temperatures will feel even colder — as low as -15 to -20 degrees, according to forecasters — before the weather starts warming up Friday and over the weekend.

For now, the National Weather Service has instituted a Cold Weather Advisory for much of Kansas and Missouri until noon on Thursday, Feb. 20.

“The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the weather alert says, advising people to be cautious and bundle up.

Here’s a list of places to keep warm in Johnson County while the winter weather is at its worst and most dangerous:

Johnson County Library branches

  • Johnson County has 14 library branches across Johnson County that all typically serve as warming centers during their regular hours of operation.
  • Branches were closed Tuesday due to a snow storm but were back open Wednesday and are expected to continue with normal operating hours Thursday, as well.
  • Find the full list of addresses and their respective hours here.
Monticello Library in Shawnee. File photo.

Olathe Public Library — Downtown and Indian Creek

Downtown branch

  • Location: 260 E. Santa Fe St.
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Contact: (913) 971-6850

Indian Creek branch

  • Location: 16100 W. 135th St.
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Contact: (913) 971-6850

Project 1020 — Lenexa

Project 1020 is the only cold-weather, overnight shelter for single adults who are unhoused. Capacity is limited.

  • Location: 9400 Pflumm Road
  • Hours: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Contact: (913) 219-3347
Project 1020 volunteer Kathleen Osbern (left) helps William Coleman, one of the shelter guests, pick out a new pair of shorts.
Project 1020 volunteer Kathleen Osbern (left) helps William Coleman, one of the shelter guests, pick out a new pair of shorts. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Salvation Army — Olathe

  • Location: 420 E. Santa Fe Street (Guest Hospitality Center)
  • Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
  • (913) 782-3640

RideKC warming buses — Mission Transit Center

  • Location: 5251 Johnson Drive
  • Hours: As needed (when temperatures drop below 10 degrees) and as staff are available
  • More information: ridekc.org

Community centers across Johnson County

A handful of public community centers across Johnson County serve as official and unofficial warming centers during extremely cold weather.

Powell Community Center — Mission
  • Location: 6200 Martway St.
  • Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Contact: (913) 722-8200
Sylvester Powell Community Center warming center
File photo.
Matt Ross Community Center — Overland Park
  • Location: 8101 Marty St.
  • Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Contact: (913) 895-6350
Tomahawk Ridge Community Center — Overland Park
  • Location: 11902 Lowell Ave.
  • Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Contact: (913) 327-6644

