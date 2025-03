On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has officially left Johnson County.

The Tex-Mex restaurant recently closed its Overland Park location, which was its last remaining location in the county.

On The Border was at 11855 W. 95th St.

The restaurant occupied a space just off 95th Street and Quivira Road, near the Oak Park Mall.

The restaurant had been in business there for more than 15 years.

On The Border was near other eateries like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Mediterranean chain CAVA.

This was the last On The Border in Johnson County

On The Border also previously had locations in Leawood and Olathe, but those have closed as well.

The eatery was known for classic Tex-Mex dishes like fajitas, birria tacos, chimichangas and quesadillas.

On The Border also served craft cocktails like sangria “swirls” and frozen margaritas.

The Oak Park Mall area is seeing a lot of activity

On The Border’s closure comes on the heels of the announcements of several openings on the busy corner surrounding the Overland Park mall.

Bakery and cafe Paris Baguette and breakfast eatery IHOP are preparing to open soon, to the north of the mall.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has also filed plans to open a new store nearby, which will be its first Johnson County location.

