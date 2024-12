A New Jersey-based chain known for its “fresh-sliced” sub sandwiches will soon unveil its newest Johnson County presence.

Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its new shop at the growing Merriam Grand Station development on Wednesday.

Local franchise owners Rodger Blake-Ward and Daniel Mustian will host a grand opening celebration and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday, with proceeds going toward Olathe nonprofit Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer, according to a release.

Jersey Mike’s will be at 8703 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant will occupy a space on the southwest corner of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, in between Supplement Superstore and Mediterranean chain CAVA.

Breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to occupy the site of that building, before its demolition at the end of 2022.

Once it opens, Jersey Mike’s will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

Jersey Mike’s offers “Northeast-American style” sub sandwiches

The menu at Jersey Mike’s features a range of cold sandwiches like ham and provolone, tuna fish, and the “veggie” (which has Swiss, provolone, and green bell peppers).

On the hot side, Jersey Mike’s also serves sandwiches like chipotle chicken cheese steak and classic pastrami.

In addition to sandwiches, Jersey Mike’s also offers desserts like cookies and brownies.

This marks the seventh Jersey Mike’s in Johnson County

Outside of Merriam, the sandwich chain also has locations in Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee and Lenexa.

Across the state line, the company also has one location in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sandwich shop also serves as the latest of several new additions to the growing Merriam Grand Station development this year — most recently following pet retailer Treats Unleashed and Mediterranean chain CAVA.

