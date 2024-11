Since Treats Unleashed arrived in Johnson County nearly 15 years ago, Teresa Miller said the “one-stop shop” has resonated with Johnson Countians looking for healthy treats for their pets.

The brand opened its Leawood store in 2010, followed by an Olathe location roughly a year ago.

Now, Treats Unleashed’s Johnson County presence is growing even further with a new store up north.

Treats Unleashed will open its new store soon at the growing Merriam Grand Station development — with grand opening festivities planned for the weekend of Dec. 7-8.

Treats Unleashed will be at 8717 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The store is moving into a space at the Merriam Grand Station development just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

There, it will neighbor Starbucks and join several other new businesses at the development — including Mediterranean chain CAVA and Supplement Superstore.

Once it opens, Miller said the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Treats Unleashed offers “all natural” pet eats and treats

As the name implies, the shop is known for its pet treats — which are made in-store and come in various forms, from decorated cookies and bones and holiday cakes and pies (including a pet-friendly Thanksgiving pie).

Treats Unleashed also offers other pet supplies, such as toys, supplements, apparel and collars.

In addition to the retail side, Treats Unleashed offers pet grooming — with stations for customers to either wash and groom their pets themselves, or opt for professional services.

Treats Unleashed got its start in 2002

Husband-and-wife duo Ian and Teresa Miller opened the first Treats Unleashed store in St. Louis, Missouri, after moving there from New York.

At the time, Teresa said, there wasn’t much to offer in terms of healthy pet food and treats in the area’s existing pet stores. So the couple set out to fill a gap in the local market, later opening several more stores across the St. Louis metro area.

“There was really no one serving the natural pet food market, and those who are looking for something a little bit healthier for their pets,” she said.

The idea to expand further north came in part from the shop’s customers in that area, who urged Miller to consider opening up a store in northeast Johnson County.

But Miller also said the growth of the Merriam Grand Station development and the pet-friendly nature of the neighborhood (including with the nearby Grand Station Lofts apartments) also made it a standout option.

“I can see the community concept (in this development), and I really liked that,” she said. “The community, I think, is really the advantage, so we’re excited about that.”

Want more local business news? Discount furniture chain files for bankruptcy, set to close only JoCo store