Amidst a rebrand and expansion, now locally-owned Fifth & Emery — formerly a franchise of Yogurtini — has its eye on another Johnson County spot.

The brand, serving frozen yogurt and other sweet treats, plans to open a new Lenexa shop this summer.

Fifth & Emery is coming to 12970 W. 87th St.

The frozen yogurt shop will take over a space at the Greystone South Plaza in Lenexa, just off 87th Street and Rosehill Road.

Frozen yogurt chain Peachwave previously occupied that space.

Fifth & Emery owner Isaac Collins estimated that the new Lenexa shop will open its doors in mid-June.

The new shop will have expanded offerings

Fifth & Emery will still serve the frozen yogurt that Yogurtini is known for.

But as part of the rebrand, Collins said the Lenexa shop will also offer some new sweet treats like chocolates and caramel apples.

Collins announced the decision to go independent with his Yogurtini locations in the Kansas City area earlier this year. The brand’s new name, Fifth & Emery, is a reference to his son’s name (Isaac V) and the middle name of his daughter, Sage (Emery).

Preceding the new Lenexa location, he owned three other locations — including one in Overland Park — for roughly a decade.

A Lenexa resident himself, Collins said the idea of bringing Fifth & Emery to the community his family has come to know had been on his mind for a while.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“When the opportunity presented itself, we had to jump on it,” he said. “We just know this community, and we know all the things that Lenexa has to offer.”

Another new Fifth & Emery location is in the works

Fifth & Emery has also set its sights on a new shop in downtown Olathe, in a redeveloping building called the County Square Commons in the center of downtown.

That location is targeting a spring 2026 opening.

Fifth & Emery will serve as one of many new businesses coming to the area, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its downtown. Popular local eateries Austins Bar & Grill, Third Street Social, Pizza 51, and Char Bar also plan to open new locations in downtown Olathe as well.

The new Olathe location isn’t where Fifth & Emery’s expansion ends, either. Collins said the goal is to also open a new shop in Shawnee, which will likely come to fruition in the fall of 2026.

With so much on the horizon for his newly-independent brand, Collins said he’s looking forward to the creative agency he’ll have going forward — as well as the opportunities for community partnerships (with local schools and libraries, for example) that come with expansion.

“I truly love creating spaces where we make people feel like they’re enjoying the experience that we’re giving and that they feel included in what we do,” Collins said. “I think that’s what keeps us going.”

Want more food and drink news? East Coast-based New York Butcher Shoppe eyeing new Prairie Village location