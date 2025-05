A new hotel will soon begin to take shape at a growing southern Overland Park development.

Earlier this spring, developers broke ground on a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites at the Bluhawk mixed-use development.

This comes as one of multiple new elements to the Bluhawk, with multiple new retail additions planned for later this year as well.

The hotel is coming to 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69

The hotel will be constructed directly to the east of the AdventHealth Sports Park amateur sports arena, just off Shawnee Drive.

The plans call for a 58,500-square-foot, four-story hotel with 99 rooms for guests.

Officials with Price Brothers, Bluhawk’s Kansas City-based developer, previously estimated that construction on the hotel would wrap up in time for a spring 2026 opening.

More hotels are planned for Bluhawk

Down the line, Price Brothers plans to bring three other hotels to the Overland Park development.

These additions come as part of Bluhawk’s second phase of development, which developers have dubbed “The Boundary”.

Further details for Bluhawk’s other two hotels have yet to be announced.

More retail is coming to Bluhawk too

To the east of the future hotel site, a new multi-tenant retail building is currently being constructed at Bluhawk.

This summer, national bookseller Barnes & Noble and discount clothing store J. Crew Factory will both come on board as new tenants at the growing development.

Healthy fast-casual chain Saladworks also plans to open a new restaurant at Bluhawk this summer, which will serve as its first in Johnson County.

