A popular bookseller has set its sights on another Johnson County location.

Barnes & Noble has submitted plans to open a new store at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Barnes & Noble will operate at 7840 W. 161st St.

The company aims to open a new store at the Bluhawk mixed-use development, just off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

There, it will operate near other retailers like T.J. Maxx and Sierra.

It will also be near the new AdventHealth Sports Park, which will open later this fall.

This marks the third Barnes & Noble in Johnson County

The New York-based bookseller has another Overland Park store at the Oak Park Mall.

Barnes & Noble also has a store at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza shopping center.

Across the state line, the company also has two stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bluhawk is undergoing significant growth

Barnes & Noble comes as the latest of several recent additions to the growing mixed-use development — most recently following baby apparel retailer Carter’s.

The development by Kansas City-based Price Brothers Management Co. will continue to grow in terms of retail, with a new retail phase called The Boundary set to open by 2026.

The AdventHealth Sports Park will also open to the public soon, with a grand opening planned for Oct. 26.

Want more local business news? Local couple opens new ‘cool and casual’ clothing shop in Overland Park