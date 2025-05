A North Carolina-based restaurant company specializing in southern-inspired cuisine is nearing its first Johnson County opening.

Tupelo Honey is gearing up to open its new Lenexa restaurant later this summer.

Preceding the July opening, the restaurant plans to hire roughly 120 employees at the Lenexa location.

Tupelo Honey will host a daily hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 2 to June 27 at the SpringHill Suites hotel at Lenexa City Center, according to a release from the North Carolina-based company.

Tupelo Honey is coming to 16720 City Center Drive

The restaurant is opening in a newly-constructed space on the east side of the Restaurant Row development at Lenexa City Center.

Tupelo Honey is one of four new restaurants at the development off West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

Tex-Mex restaurant Cactus Grill and healthy eatery Enjoy Pure Food have already opened at the site, and fast-casual chain Zhoug Mediterranean plans to open later this year.

Tupelo Honey serves “scratch made” southern fare

The menu at Tupelo Honey offers entrees like chicken and waffles, bourbon peppercorn glazed meatloaf, whiskey and onion smash burgers, and shrimp and grits.

Tupelo Honey also serves a weekend brunch menu with items like avocado toast and “smothered” chicken and biscuits.

Tupelo Honey also serves a range of cocktails as well as appetizers like beer-battered onion rings and pimento cheese dip.

This marks Tupelo Honey’s Johnson County debut

The Lenexa restaurant also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the North Carolina-based company.

Tupelo Honey opened its first restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, roughly 25 years ago.

Outside of North Carolina, Tupelo Honey has locations in several other states across the country, such as Texas, Iowa and Indiana.

