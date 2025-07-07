Groundhouse Coffee in Gardner closes drive-thru location

The drive-thru was buzzing on Groundhouse Coffee and Bakery’s last day of business July 3.

Owner Keith Davenport made the difficult decision and announcement at the end of May to close the cafe’s second, south location on Gardner Road nearly a year after taking over as the new owner.

“It was a business decision,” Davenport said. “We wanted to stay true to our culture.”

Davenport said that in order to keep the second location operating, the business model would have to shift and emulate a more fast-food, drive-thru restaurant style business. He worried that by doing so, the coffee shop would lose the well-known, inviting neighborhood atmosphere that had made it so special.

“We wanted to maintain our reputation as a community-focused coffee café,” Davenport said. “We are proud of our community connections.”

The cafe’s indoor space never reopened to the public after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has operated strictly as a drive-thru business since 2020.

While the south side of Gardner next to Interstate 35 has continued to grow with new businesses — including a Culver’s restaurant and Taco Bell, and a Wendy’s and Whataburger restaurant currently in the building phases — Groundhouse was never intended to be a quick-service coffee place, Davenport said.

“With the Quiktrip gas station, trucks from the intermodal and people rushing to and from work on the highway, customers on this side of town just want to be in and out,” Davenport said. “That’s not who we are as a business.”

Davenport said that while sales were up at the original downtown location, sales had been down at the south location, despite the south end of Gardner’s continued growth.

“The best decision we could make was to focus all our attention on the downtown location,” Davenport said.

Beth and Steve Hines opened Groundhouse Coffee and Bakery’s original location at 103 S. Elm St., a little over 13 years ago in January 2012, and decided to retire last year before handing the reins over to Davenport.

“No one saw this (closing) in the cards last year,” Davenport said.

After the announcement in May, Davenport eliminated the seven newest hire positions and offered support in guiding them to a new job position. Hours were decreased for the remaining positions who will transition over to the original, downtown location.

“I am grateful for all the hard work they dedicated to us over here,” Davenport said.

Two baristas were at the helm the last morning at the south location, but declined to speak with the Post. The drive-thru traffic and line of customers did not stop.

Davenport said the day he announced the drive-thru location would be closing, a line of customers formed quickly to buy anything and everything from coffee, equipment and furniture.

“We still have work to do from cleaning and moving equipment over to the other location,” Davenport said.

Davenport said focusing their attention on the downtown location would help Groundhouse continue staying true to the coffee shop’s culture.

“The community is the heart of Groundhouse,” Davenport said. “We appreciate our community.”

Davenport said they will keep building up their community-focused atmosphere at the downtown location, but he didn’t divulge details. He did mention people would start seeing the coffee shop’s baked goods business expand with items sold at other business venues.

“Groundhouse has exciting things coming,” Davenport said. “We have big plans.”

Davenport’s name will appear on the general election ballot for Gardner Edgerton Board of Education this November, but he is no longer running an active campaign.

