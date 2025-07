This weekend, a quickly-growing local ice creamery will celebrate its latest Johnson County opening.

Kansas City-based Betty Rae’s will open its doors in Shawnee on Friday — with two more days of festivities to follow after that.

Betty Rae’s is opening at 22350 W. 66th St.

​​The shop has moved into a space at the Monticello Center in Shawnee, near Papa Johns Pizza and Tanner’s Bar & Grill.

9Round Fitness previously occupied that space.

Once it opens, the new Betty Rae’s shop’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The shop’s first customers get free ice cream

On Friday and Saturday, the first 50 customers in line will get up to two scoops of free ice cream.

From Friday through Sunday, the store will offer other deals and festivities like free waffle cones and toppings, plus giveaways on Betty Rae’s merch.

Customers will also get to try some new special edition flavors, such as pineapple upside down cake, key lime pie, and McLain’s cinnamon roll (a collaboration with local bakery and cafe McLain’s Market).

This marks the fifth Betty Rae’s in Johnson County

The Kansas City, Missouri-based brand opened its first Johnson County shop in Olathe in 2023.

In the summer of 2024, a new Merriam location with a production facility and test kitchen followed.

Most recently, the brand opened a new shop in Prairie Village in August 2024 — followed by one in southern Overland Park earlier this year.

