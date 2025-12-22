fbpx
Prairie Village Macy’s redevelopment is on track. When will it be finished?

Owner First Washington Realty expects tenants to open in redeveloped spaces at both the Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Quarter in 2026.

The Macy's redevelopment at the Shops of Prairie Village in December 2025. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village shoppers can expect major changes at two shopping centers to be wrapped up next year.

Significant renovations at The Shops of Prairie Village — namely, the redevelopment of the former Macy’s building — and Corinth Quarter are on track for completion in 2026.

Greg Zike, a senior vice president of Maryland-based landlord First Washington Realty, told the Prairie Village City Council last week that these projects are either finished or on track to be completed on the original timeline.

The Macy’s redevelopment is projected for 2026 completion

On Dec. 15, Zike told the council that the construction of the Macy’s redevelopment is estimated to be completed by April.

Then, First Washington plans to hand off interior renovations to tenants — like Hen House and Big Grove Brewery, the two known tenants for the Macy’s redevelopment project.

The first tenants are expected to open between early summer and Labor Day, Zike said, though at least one tenant hopes to be open by the World Cup.

Zike said at least two more tenants are coming to the old Macy’s site, but it is being built to accommodate up to three more tenants.

The current Hen House space, which faces Mission Road, will likely be turned into five to six separate tenants, Zike said.

Corinth Quarter phase two is wrapping up

Zike told the city council that, as far as phase two of Corinth Quarter goes, First Washington has already completed the exterior renovations.

Phase two of the project included a facelift for the buildings facing 83rd Street near Panera.

Club Pilates, a tenant next door to Panera, plans to open its space by the end of this year, Zike said.

The remainder of the tenants, which includes Brookside Barkery & Bath, are likely to open in spring and summer 2026, Zike said.

Zike said Corinth Quarter phase two can fit three more tenants, including one space that is fit for a restaurant.

Other upgrades are also coming to the Shops

A rendering of courtyard upgrades at the Shops as proposed by First Washington Realty
A rendering of courtyard upgrades at the Shops as proposed by First Washington Realty. Image via city documents.

Last month, the Prairie Village Planning Commission approved a site plan to update storefront facades and the courtyard at the Shops of Prairie Village.

Zike told the city council that the courtyard project is expected to begin in January or February 2026, with anticipated completion in April or May.

These updates include the following, according to city documents:

  • Upgraded furnishings
  • New gateway signs
  • New courtyard surfacing and landscaping

