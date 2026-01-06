With the new year underway, the Post is keeping tabs on some big development projects in the central Overland Park area, primarily between Interstate 435 to 135th Street.

From major city projects to evolving mixed-use projects, here are some of the prominent projects in central Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Aspiria — 119th and Nall

Quite possibly the most watched development area in Overland Park, if not in all of Johnson County, in 2025 and likely in 2026, is the Aspiria campus.

Floated as a potential home for a future Royals ballpark, this 200-acre campus formerly served as the Sprint Corporation headquarters and continues to see other activity as the Wichita-based developer Occidental Management strives toward a mixed-use vision.

In 2025, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opened a new entertainment center on the campus, and Overland Park signed off on more retail development directly adjacent to it.

Additionally, though Sprint sold the site to Occidental in 2019, the campus is still largely defined by office and large corporate users. Beyond T-Mobile — which took over Sprint’s 10-year lease at the site when the two telecommunication giants merged in 2020 — several regional and national companies have offices at Aspiria.

One firm, Fiserv, a financial technology company, had plans to bring 2,000 white collar jobs to two existing office buildings formerly used by Sprint at Aspiria for a new Midwest regional hub. Occidental also recently reached a lease deal with Topeka-based financial services firm Security Benefit Corp.

How exactly a Royals stadium might impact all of those tenants individually is unclear, but T-Mobile has confirmed it intends to leave Aspiria when its lease runs out in 2029 if the Royals pick the campus for its next stadium.

The future of the site — and what’s planned for it — remains largely up in the air at this juncture, but nonetheless, the Post expects Aspiria to attract a lot of attention in 2026 and potentially in subsequent years.

OP Central area — College and Metcalf

The Post is watching several projects that lie in this key corridor, dubbed OP Central, around College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue.

Last year, the city acquired a nearly 155,000-square-foot office building at 6201 College Blvd. for its next city hall. Now, over the next decade, Overland Park will spend $86.5 million to renovate and expand the building as standing leases expire. Then, it will fully occupy the building with city staff in 2034.

That project is the latest in a series of investments and long-range planning efforts seeking to reimagine this corridor. The city’s idea is to remake some of the underutilized office developments that have traditionally served as the city’s primary industry into a more vibrant, mixed-use area with amenities to serve both workers and visitors.

Additionally, Overland Park will invest $5.3 million in 2026 in corridor enhancements, focused particularly on improving bike and foot access around College and Metcalf. Some of those enhancements will include a new linear park, intersection upgrades and new crosswalks.

Plus, in late 2025, the Overland Park City Council rejected a proposal from Price Brothers to convert extra parking at the Lighton Plaza office towers down the street into a four-story apartment building with 160 units and some retail with drive-thru restaurants. However, both the city and the developer showed interest in modifying the plan to see something move forward at the site sooner rather than later.

Black & Veatch redevelopment — 115th and Lamar

Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement and construction firm based in Overland Park, has signaled a plan to remake its 22-acre headquarters at 11401 Lamar Ave. into a mixed-use campus.

Preliminary plans show close to 1 million square feet of office space, more than 150,000 square feet of commercial space, around 550 residential units, a hotel, more than 4,000 parking spaces in structured garages and paved lots, and space for what could eventually become a park.

Today, a large chunk of the Black & Veatch property is taken up by paved parking, a defining feature of the suburban office developments historically common in Overland Park that city officials have said they want to move away from.

Technically, within the OP Central planning area, this project itself is valued in excess of $1 billion, and could get one of, if not the, largest incentive packages ever approved in Overland Park.

In 2025, Black & Veatch withdrew its initial rezoning request before the city council considered it. However, a spokesperson for the company told the Post that “Black & Veatch remains committed to creating a world-class redevelopment of our longstanding headquarters campus in Overland Park.”

The exact timeline on all of that is unclear, and so far, a new application has yet to come before the city council or planning commission.

Oslo Marketplace — 135th and Antioch

An assortment of drive-thru restaurants, including a 7Brew, and retail shops are headed to the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road near the OsLo Living apartments.

Called the OsLo Marketplace, three drive-thru restaurants are proposed, as well as a Chase Bank and an additional multitenant retail building.

In addition to the development near the OsLo apartments, more commercial space could be coming to this intersection at the southeast corner. In August 2025, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a final development plan for 16,500 square feet of retail for up to eight tenants in the Village of Overland Pointe.