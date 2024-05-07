Iowa-based brewery and restaurant 30hop opening Merriam location

A brewery and eatery offering “energetic vibes” is on its way to a growing northeast Johnson County development.
Drake Development, the Kansas City-based company behind the Merriam Grand Station development, announced plans last week for Iowa-based brewery 30hop to open a new location at the site.
30hop will operate near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch
- The restaurant and brewery will occupy a space at the Merriam Grand Station development — which is also the site of a former Kmart store.
- 30hop serves as the latest of several tenants recently announced for the site — following Starbucks, Mediterranean chain CAVA, breakfast eatery HomeGrown.
- Developers expect construction as a whole to wrap up at Merriam Grand Station by 2026.
30hop serves craft beers and “new American” fare
- The brewery offers more than 90 on-tap draft beers, as well as a wine list and house cocktails.
- In addition to beers, the 30hop menu features a variety of salads, burgers, sandwiches and sticky rice bowls.
- 30hop also serves appetizers like pretzel bites and truffles fries, as well as a brunch menu with items like breakfast paninis and biscuits and gravy.
This marks the first 30hop location in JoCo
- The restaurant opened its first location in 2014 in Iowa — where it primarily operates.
- The Merriam location will serve 30hop’s fourth location overall.
- Nearby, the company also intends to open a new location this year in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
