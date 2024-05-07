fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Iowa-based brewery and restaurant 30hop opening Merriam location

Merriam 30hop
Photo via 30hop website.

A brewery and eatery offering “energetic vibes” is on its way to a growing northeast Johnson County development.

Drake Development, the Kansas City-based company behind the Merriam Grand Station development, announced plans last week for Iowa-based brewery 30hop to open a new location at the site.

30hop will operate near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch

  • The restaurant and brewery will occupy a space at the Merriam Grand Station development — which is also the site of a former Kmart store.
  • 30hop serves as the latest of several tenants recently announced for the site — following Starbucks, Mediterranean chain CAVA, breakfast eatery HomeGrown.
  • Developers expect construction as a whole to wrap up at Merriam Grand Station by 2026.
30hop Merriam
Photo via 30hop website.

30hop serves craft beers and “new American” fare

  • The brewery offers more than 90 on-tap draft beers, as well as a wine list and house cocktails.
  • In addition to beers, the 30hop menu features a variety of salads, burgers, sandwiches and sticky rice bowls.
  • 30hop also serves appetizers like pretzel bites and truffles fries, as well as a brunch menu with items like breakfast paninis and biscuits and gravy.

This marks the first 30hop location in JoCo

  • The restaurant opened its first location in 2014 in Iowa — where it primarily operates.
  • The Merriam location will serve 30hop’s fourth location overall.
  • Nearby, the company also intends to open a new location this year in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Prairie Village considering rule that would effectively ban AirBnbs in city

