fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Local Government

5 key points from Olathe Mayor John Bacon’s State of the City

Share this story:

Olathe Mayor John Bacon at the 2024 State of the City. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Olathe Mayor John Bacon at the 2024 State of the City. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

There are big things happening in Olathe this year, and Mayor John Bacon sees more big things to come.

That was the central theme of his annual State of the City address, delivered last Friday during a luncheon hosted by the Olathe Chamber of Commerce at the Olathe Conference Center.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I assure you this: our excellence will last well beyond tomorrow if we keep aspiring for it today,” Mayor Bacon said. “Excellence, I have no doubt that’s exactly what’s in store for Olathe.”

Olathe is seeing new activity in its downtown core

  • The biggest news from the Olathe State of the City last week was the announcement that three popular KC restaurants would be opening new locations in downtown Olathe.
  • Those are Pizza 51, Char Bar and Third Street Social, all of which got their start in the KC metro.
  • In addition to those eateries, Bacon highlighted other new businesses that plan to open in the area, including HerMEtheus Coffee and Bikes 4 the Likes of Us.
  • The city and the county have also put money into new civic spaces, like the new Johnson County Courthouse and the new Olathe Public Library downtown branch.
  • There’s also a new public square for events and other gatherings.
  • “Over the years, we’ve talked a lot about bringing downtown back to the destination it once was,” Bacon said. “My friends, I can tell you this, it’s back.”
On Wednesday, Olathe started a new downtown event called "Sip and Shop" that features beverages and goods from local vendors.
In 2024, Olathe started a new downtown event called “Sip and Shop” that features beverages and goods from local vendors. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe is preparing a new long-range plan

  • Recently, the city embarked on the development process for its new long-range plan called Elevate Olathe.
  • When completed, it will guide development, redevelopment, transportation, infrastructure and many other decisions for the foreseeable future.
  • The process to build it is expected to last 18 months with periodic public engagement sessions throughout.
  • Bacon said the new plan will help keep Olathe “future-ready” and called it “a blueprint for tomorrow.”

Olathe is paving the way for major transportation projects

  • Bacon also highlighted recent and upcoming transportation and infrastructure projects across the city.
  • In particular, he mentioned the fast-approaching 119th Street extension project that intends to fill in the missing link on the road to allow east-to-west travel across the city.
  • That $55 million project will include the construction of a new bridge to connect the road over Mill Creek, an existing trail and a railroad.
  • Additionally, Bacon discussed the upcoming Santa Fe Street and Interstate 35 improvement project, which has been called the city’s “biggest project” at an estimated price tag of more than $200 million.
  • The project will include new auxiliary lanes on I-35 through a chunk of Olathe, corridor improvements and a new single-point urban interchange at I-35 and Santa Fe.
    Work on that project is expected to begin in 2027 with design currently underway.
Olathe plans to fill in a gap on 119th Street to complete the key east to west connection. Above, 119th Street just east of the planned work.
Olathe plans to fill in a gap on 119th Street to complete the key east-to-west connection. Above, 119th Street just east of the planned work. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe is investing millions into public safety, first responders

Olathe is putting more money into parks

Keep reading: Trio of popular KC eateries coming to downtown Olathe

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
JCCC Updates: How to change careers with JCCC
Next article
Taste Buds Kitchen for aspiring cooks coming to downtown Overland Park

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO