After dropping anchor in 2023, a brand serving healthy eats has left Overland Park.

Açai bowl chain Nautical Bowls closed both of its southern Overland Park shops at the end of December.

Nautical Bowls had two Overland Park shops

The first Nautical Bowls location operated within Cosentino’s Market at the Bluhawk shopping center, just off 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The second store occupied a space at 11648 W. 135th St., at the Quivira Crossings shopping center.

Local franchisees Dave and Jan Rinker opened the two shops in August 2023 and December 2023, respectively.

Nautical Bowls was in Overland Park for a year and a half

The shop sold customizable açai bowls made with bases like chia pudding, coconut and mango.

Customers could then add a variety of toppings to their bowls, such as bananas, granola, honey and coconut flakes.

In addition to its customizable bowls, the menu at Nautical Bowls also had several “specially curated” signature bowls from which to choose.

This was Nautical Bowls’ only Johnson County presence

The last day of business for both Overland Park stores was Dec. 30.

Another Nautical Bowls store recently closed in Kansas City, Missouri — though that store was under different franchise ownership.

“It has been a blessing and an honor to serve this community for the past one and a half years,” owners of the Overland Park stores told customers via social media in December. “We are profoundly grateful for the support, smiles, and encouragement you have shown us along the way.”

Want more food and drink news? Mexican restaurant Cactus Grill opens at Lenexa’s Restaurant Row