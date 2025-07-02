fbpx
Staying in town for the Fourth? How you can celebrate around JoCo

More than a dozen community events to celebrate Independence Day are happening around

Photo credit Shutterstock.

If you’re sticking around Johnson County for the holiday weekend, several communities are planning fireworks and other festivities for the Fourth of July.

From large fireworks displays and parades to poolside fun, here’s how to celebrate in Johnson County:

July 3

Overland Park — Red, White and Bluhawk

  • Beginning at 4 p.m., mark the Fourth with Bluhawk’s annual celebration featuring music and fireworks.
  • There will be yard games, food trucks, half-priced indoor public skating and free open gym.
  • Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Edgerton — Community Picnic

Roeland Park — NEJC fireworks show

  • The cities of Fairway, Roeland Park, Westwood, Mission Woods and Westwood Hills are putting on their annual joint fireworks display at Bishop Miege High School.
  • Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

July 4

Lenexa — Freedom Run

Prairie Village — VillageFest

  • Stop by the annual PV VillageFest between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Prairie Village Municipal Campus.
  • There will be a pie contest, a children’s parade, a performance from Mr. Stinky Feet, food for purchase, bubbles, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, butterflies and more.
VillageFest 2024 bubbles
A little boy is thrilled with a large bubble at VillageFest on July 4, 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Lenexa — Community Days Parade

  • Celebrate the Fourth with Lenexa’s Community Days Parade in the Old Town area.
  • The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Overland Park — Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm

Lenexa — The Great Market Carnival

  • Find classic carnival games, a chalk art contest, a juggling show, food from the Lenexa Public Market.
  • Admission is free.
  • The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Shawnee — Freedom Fling

  • Splash around at Shawnee’s Freedom Fling event from 1 to 5 p.m. at both Thomas A. Soetaert and Splash Cove Aquatic Centers.
  • There will be games for patrons to play every hour and the concession stand will have special holiday deals.
  • The event is free with a city pool pass or half-priced for people who bring a canned food item to donate.

Gardner — Independence Day Festival

  • Celebrate the holiday in Gardner with live country music, food trucks, family activities and more.
  • The event is free and in Celebration Park.
  • Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Leawood — 4th of July Celebration

  • Leawood is hosting a Celebration in the Park at Leawood City Park starting at 6 p.m.
  • There will be food, live music, rock climbing, face painting, balloons, activities and fireworks.

De Soto — Red, White, Rhythm and Roots

Olathe — Red, White and Blue

  • Catch the city’s fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from the College Boulevard Activity Center.
  • Download the Pyrocast App to listen to music to go with the display and enter code RNU4.
Photo credit Shutterstock.

Overland Park — Star Spangled Spectacular

  • Overland Park’s annual Fourth of July festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks and live music from the National Guard Band, Superstar Mafia and more.
  • The countdown to the fireworks begins at 10 p.m.
  • The event is at 9711 W. 109th St.
  • Admission is free, but bring money for the food trucks.

July 5

Shawnee — Popsicles in the Park

  • Get a free popsicle at Shawnee’s Wilder Bluff Park from 10 to 11 a.m. and enjoy the splash pad.
  • This event is free.

Olathe — Mahaffie’s Independence Day Celebration

  • Stop by the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth like it’s the 1860s.
  • There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, cannon firing, educational demonstrations, ice cream and more.
  • Regular admission costs to the historic site are in effect ($9 for adults and $7 for children).

