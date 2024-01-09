In 2023, Lenexa continued to expand its growing list of developments. From restaurants to residential projects, there’s a lot to keep our eyes on.

Here’s some of the projects we are anticipating making headway this year:

Restaurant Row — Lenexa City Center

Last year saw big announcements for Lenexa’s Restaurant Row development.

Three restaurants were announced as part of the development — Enjoy Pure Food + Drink, Cactus Grill and Tupelo Honey.

The three restaurants are all planned to open around the same time with the opening of Restaurant Row in fall 2024.

Cedar Canyon West — Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10 Highway

A 112-acre development off Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10 Highway, the Cedar Canyon West project includes residential, commercial, office and business park uses.

On Dec. 19, the city approved the preliminary plat for Cedar Canyon West Commercial, a 12.5-acre portion of the project that includes a gas station, two retail/restaurant spaces with drive-thrus and three retail/office buildings. It will also involve the construction of a new street, West 100th Street that will run through it.

While more plans have to be finalized, this is one to keep an eye on, as it’s one of the biggest mixed-use/residential projects in the pipeline for Lenexa.

The Vista— K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road

Dubbed “Kansas City’s gateway from the West,” this sprawling 225-acre project includes the commercial project Vista Ridge and Vista Village — a mixed-use project includes retail, dining, shopping, office, lifestyle and residential spaces.

Vista Village will include seven retail buildings, a 207-unit condominium building and 119 townhomes, as well as an amphitheater. Vista Ridge will feature nine retail and commercial buildings.

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center — 87th Street Parkway

The $15 million aquatic center project is expected to open this summer for the upcoming swimming season.

Last year, construction crews tore out the old pool at the Indian Trails Aquatic Center on the top of the hill and have been constructing the slides and spots for the new center.

It will include new amenities such as a 400-foot-long lazy river, water slide complex, lap pool, interactive play area for children and ample shade features.

Once reopened as the newly renamed Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center, it will be located up the hill from a completed city project, Rolling Magic Skate Park.

AdventHealth Life Campus — Lenexa City Center

One of the cornerstone projects in Lenexa is the AdventHealth Life Campus, already in progress at 86th Street and Renner Boulevard.

Its first phase, which includes a 100-bed hospital and a three-story medical office building, could be completed by late 2024 or early 2025.

The final phase of the full project, which includes 11 buildings, medical offices, retail and shopping spaces and a hotel, would be completed in 2032.

Renner 95 Mixed-Use Project — Renner and 95th

The former Kiewit building property at 95th Street and Renner Boulevard is getting new life as the Renner 95 mixed-use project.

This will turn the existing five-story building into apartments and office space, as well as adding a new building to the property.

Last year, the project moved forward after the Lenexa City Council approved a Community Improvement District sales tax, an Economic Development Grant, and industrial revenue bonds to help acquire, construct, and equip the project.

While the CID tax is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2026, no timetable is set for when the project will start.

Old Town Activity Center — Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm

The City of Lenexa expects construction to begin on the $12.2 million Old Town Community Center.

In the works since 2016, the project will combine the functions of the existing Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center into one building. As part of the project, the old senior center will be demolished.

The project will be built with a better flow for both foot and vehicle traffic. It will add 4,000 square feet to the existing community center structure that could be used for senior programming or other activities.

Additional amenities include outdoor activity areas, like a multi-use space for pickleball and basketball, and a mural, which people can still vote on which one they want to win.

The project has a planned completion deadline of Dec. 2024.

Cedar Station Park — off Canyon Creek Boulevard

Planned to open this spring, work is underway on the $1.3 million Cedar Station Park plan.

Crews are now adding a new parking lot, restroom and shelter to the 75-acre park near Kansas Highway 10 and Canyon Creek Boulevard.

The overall plan is to add amenities, such as two play areas for toddlers and children ages 5-12, picnic shelter, restrooms with drinking fountain, rain garden and path to Mize Lake.

Future Lenexa Justice Center — off Prairie Star Parkway

In the works since 2019, work is continuing for the Lenexa Justice Center, at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street. It is expected to open in late summer.

This new campus for the Lenexa Police Department and Municipal Court will add new features, such as: facilities for mental health co-responders to conduct outreach and follow up on calls, a separate space for special unit victims to meet detectives in a safe and comfortable environment and a public meeting room to host community events.

The goal of the new center is to enhance security, training, communications, dispatch and records and evidence storage. It will be located about four miles from its former location.

The Quarry — I-435 and Renner Boulevard

In talks since 2018, The Quarry, formerly known as Reflections at City Center, is a $120 million mixed-use development project still making some headway.

The 32-acre plot will include a 338-unit apartment complex and three buildings offering 145,000 square feet of office space to the centrally located mixed-use development in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

It is expected to open in summer 2025.