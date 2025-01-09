At the start of 2025, the Johnson County Post is looking ahead to some of the major development projects that we are keeping an eye on this year, including those that have already begun work or are anticipated to start in the next 12 months. This story focuses on projects in Lenexa.

From shopping center facelifts and retail overhauls to multifamily projects and large-scale redevelopments of tired sites, here’s a look at the private projects the Post is watching this year.

The former Macy’s redevelopment in Prairie Village

In a few days, the Shops of Prairie Village is hosting a wall breaking ceremony at the longtime former Macy’s at 7070 Mission Road.

This event marks the beginning of construction for the redevelopment project, which calls for the current three-story structure to be turned into a two-story building.

The project envisions the current Hen House grocery store to move into the first level of the building, with four retailers on the second floor.

Construction is expected to begin in the first three months of 2025, with the first round of retail openings in 2026.

First Washington Realty, the landlord of the Shops, is anticipated to request a public incentive from the city of Prairie Village to complete the Macy’s redevelopment.

Mission Mart Shopping Center

The Mission Mart Shopping Center, on the south side of Johnson Drive between Roeland Drive and Nall Avenue, may be getting a facelift in 2025.

Sunflower Development Group, of The Lanes at Mission Bowl, wants to buy the shopping center in Mission and make upgrades to the facade and landscaping.

The city of Mission and Sunflower are currently discussing a potential community improvement district for the shopping center, which would tack an additional 1% onto sales taxes on the site to cover the cost of some upgrades.

The city council later this month will consider setting a public hearing regarding the community improvement district request for February.

The Karbank office-retail project in Westwood

For the past year, the main development project in the city of Westwood was caught in a legal back-and-forth between residents and the city over the sale of Joe D. Dennis Park — where the Karbank office-retail development is proposed to call home.

The project envisions a six building office-retail development on the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and 50th Street, where Joe D. Dennis Park sits.

In exchange for building on the parkland, Karbank has agreed to give the city money to buy the old Westwood View Elementary building to create a new city park.

In early December 2024, the Westwood City Council reversed course and decided to take the sale of the park to a public vote.

This year, the Post is marking its calendar for April 1 — the date of the mail-in ballot that will ask residents whether Joe D. Dennis Park should be sold.

If residents approve the sale of the park, then the Karbank office-retail project and the city-developed 3.8-acre park can move forward. Otherwise, it is unlikely that the already approved six building office-retail project will come to fruition.

Multifamily developments in Mission

There are several multifamily developments in Mission that the Post is keeping an eye on in 2025.

The projects are in various stages of development, ranging from proposed to approved and underway.

Here’s a look at the list of projects we’ll follow in 2025:

5665 Foxridge Drive — A 307-unit, five story apartment complex proposed for the former JC Penney call center. The developer is asking for public financing incentives to help pay for it.

A 307-unit, five story apartment complex proposed for the former JC Penney call center. The developer is asking for public financing incentives to help pay for it. Mission Beverly — A two-building, 262-unit apartment project near Powell Community Center, on both sides of Martway Street. The developer is seeking permits to start construction.

A two-building, 262-unit apartment project near Powell Community Center, on both sides of Martway Street. The developer is seeking permits to start construction. Mission Flats — Formerly 58/Nall, a 77-unit apartment complex off 58th Street and Nall Avenue. Construction is currently underway.

Formerly 58/Nall, a 77-unit apartment complex off 58th Street and Nall Avenue. Construction is currently underway. Mission Vale — A 19-unit townhome project off 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue. This project is estimated to be completed by March 2025.

A 19-unit townhome project off 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue. This project is estimated to be completed by March 2025. The Lanes at Mission Bowl (phase two) — A 96-unit apartment complex building directly to the east of the recently built Lanes at Mission Bowl facility off Martway Street. Developers expect to break ground by the end of this year.

An active adult project in Fairway

Developers say The Fieldston, a $65 to $70 million active adult project in Fairway, is about seven months away from completion.

Austin Bradley, executive vice president of EPC Real Estate Group, told the Post that the company anticipates completing the project in summer 2025.

The 209-unit apartment complex geared toward people ages 55 and older is already leasing units, Bradley said. Tenants should start to move in during the fall, he said.

The Rocks in Roeland Park

On the site of the former city pool, this $75 million redevelopment project is looking to start construction in the first quarter of 2025, according to the developer, EPC Real Estate Group.

Featuring 280 apartment units and a 3,500-square-foot restaurant, The Rocks was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2025.

Now, the project’s two-year construction timeline is anticipated for completion in early 2027, said Austin Bradley, executive vice president of EPC Real Estate Group.

The project has hit some delays in design, documentation and pricing processes due to the site’s challenges, Bradley said.

Merriam Grand Station

The $130 million redevelopment of the longtime vacant Kmart site on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road is well underway.

Merriam Grand Station is a mixed-use project with about 360 apartment units between two separate buildings, several retail spaces and a 10,000-square-foot civic space.

Multiple Merriam Grand Station retail tenants have opened their doors in the past year, including Starbucks, Supplement Superstore, Mediterranean chain VACA and Jersey Mike’s.

More retail tenants are expected to open in 2025, and the entire project is required to be completed by 2026.

Mission Gateway

As always, the Post is keeping tabs on what’s new with Mission Gateway.

No action has been taken on Mission Gateway since February 2024, when the city cut its final ties to the now-defunct development agreement for the long vacant and troubled site.

The developer, Aryeh Realty LLC, has owned the site since 2016. The site is currently in foreclosure litigation with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, the developer’s lender, according to the city’s website.