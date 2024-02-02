Obituaries February 2, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Jan. 26 – Feb. 1 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2024. Erma Lee Glasnapp Daryl Eugene Martin Roger James Gieschen Martha Schulteis Robert Kendrick Herndon Leonard Dale, Jr. John Ransom Lucas Wayne Phillip Sticha Calvin Paul Talbot Dorothy Levine Michael Tuel About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Community Connection Point with the BOE set for Feb. 29Next articleBetty Sax Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Abuse survivors group SNAP calls for reassignment of Lenexa priest Olathe school board taps parent to fill vacancy created by resignation Local outfit brings pro wrestling to Johnson County, with first match next month Lenexa Old Town Activity Center project ready to start Legalizing medical marijuana is popular in Kansas, so why hasn’t it happened yet?