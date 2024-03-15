Obituaries March 15, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from March 8-14 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from March 8 to 14, 2024. Keith Dunn Rosella E. Coburn Betty Jean Elliott Alexander Couchman Dorothy Louise Salchow Rosalie Carol Myers Norma Jeane (Laster) Padgett About the author Obituaries Previous articleBridge to Fit: Have you heard of the only gym for adults 40+ in Johnson County? BridgeFit Personal TrainingNext articleDonald Richard Keller Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Baseball-sized hail that pelted JoCo was ‘extremely unusual’ — Here’s why Popular true crime podcast covers case of Angela Green, who was last seen in Prairie Village 5 years ago KC India Mart in Overland Park gets OK to move. When will new store open? ‘Grateful to be here’ — Local Overland Park bookstore celebrates 5 years of surviving and thriving AdventHealth’s center for children with developmental disabilities gets $1M in upgrades